King Felipe delivers powerful speech in special event ahead of Christmas

King Felipe has delivered an emotional speech during his latest visit without wife Queen Letizia.
On Monday, December 15, the Spanish monarch visited the City Hall and the municipal digital transformation center in L'Hospitalet de Llobregat.
Upon his arrival at the City Hall, His Majesty was greeted by the President of the Generalitat of Catalonia, Salvador Illa; the Government Delegate in the Autonomous Community of Catalonia, Carlos Prieto; the Mayor of L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, David Quirós and and the President of the Barcelona Provincial Council, Lluïsa Moret.
Afterwards, Felipe proceeded to the Plenary Hall, where he was received by members of the City Council and former mayors of the city.
The monarch also stopped by the Citizen Service Office, where he met with representatives of the municipality's civil society.
During this meeting, King Felipe delivered a speech in which he emphasized, “In everything I see, I perceive great challenges, but above all, I perceive enthusiasm; there is energy. It is the energy of change, which has been a constant throughout these one hundred years of L'Hospitalet.”
At the end of his touching monologue, Felipe was seen off by the same authorities who had welcomed him upon his arrival.