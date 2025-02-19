Entertainment

Matthew Perry's upcoming docu-series reveals actor's distressing final days

'Friends' late actor Matthew Perry's new Peacock documentary is slated to release next week

  • February 19, 2025

Matthew Perry's upcoming docu-series reveals actor's distressing final days  

Legendary actor Matthew Perry's shocking death will be finally discussed in detail in the upcoming documentary Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy.

According to People magazine, the streaming platform Peacock is set to release a docu-series based on Perry's death on February 25, 2025.

The initial trailer of the crime series was released on Peacock's official YouTube channel on Tuesday, February 18. 

According to the one-minute-fifty-one-second trailer, the new documentary will investigate the Friends star's troubling final days before his death. 

The teaser kicked off with the death scene of Perry on October 28, 2023, when the first responders arrived at his Los Angeles residence and found him unresponsive in his hot tub.

It also includes aerial footage of the deceased actor's home shortly after his body was discovered, and a tent can be seen erected over the hot tub.

The crime investigation series will also feature Martin Estrada, US Attorney for the Central District of California.

At the time of his sudden and mysterious passing, the autopsy report for the 17 Again actor confirmed that he died due to the acute effects of a powerful and deadly drug, ketamine.  

Since then the case has been investigated by the officials, and they even arrested five people in connection to the actor's death.

As of now, it remains unclear whether it was a murder or a natural death. 

The first episode of the forthcoming documentary Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy is slated to be released on the OTT platform Peacock on Tuesday, February 25. 

