Blake Shelton spills real reason behind decade-long romance with Gwen Stefani 

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are set to mark a major milestone in their relationship this year- a decade of togetherness.
And after 10 years, Shelton has shared that the couple is more in sync than ever, despite the passing of time.
"It honestly does [feel like time is flying by]. Some of the things that we talk about, we're to the point in our relationship that it's like, 'Oh, remember what happened...' and you realize, 'Oh my God, that was 8 years ago!' It's like, how did this happen so quickly?" he told PEOPLE.
The Austin singer attributed their happiness to the fact that their relationship "still feels new" after a decade together.
"I feel like that might be the key to happiness, is that it feels just as exciting and new and happy," Shelton added.
'Hangin’ On'
The couple has teamed up for a new duet, Hangin’ On, for Blake Shelton’s latest album For Recreational Use Only.
Though only one track made the cut, Shelton revealed they recorded two duets and plan to save the second for a future project.
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani relationship
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani dated for five years before tying knot in July 2021.
Though, the couple has no any biological children together but they look after Stefani’s three kids, Kingston, 18, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, 11, from a previous relationship.