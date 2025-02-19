Entertainment

Britney Spears pens cryptic note on 'abuse' after ex-felon boyfriend reunion

Britney Spears reunited with Paul Soliz on Valentine's Day, seven months after they broke up

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 19, 2025
Britney Spears has penned a cryptic note about emotional abuse after reuniting with ex-felon Paul Soliz.

The 43-year-old pop star took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to share a multiple creepy clips of herself dancing in a white dress.

However, it was her cryptic caption that caught the eyes of her fans.

“Being ignored or silenced and never acknowledged is abuse. It can be worse than physical abuse ... Serve it back ... If I’m a white owl, they might get serious damage!!! Be kind,” she wrote in caption while keeping the comment section off.

Meanwhile, in the accompanying video, Spears could be seen showing off her white silk mini dress as she walked towards and away from the camera.

She paired her outfit with black heels and a white lace shawl as she was seen applying lipstick at a few points.


Spears post comes days after she spent Valentine's Day with Soliz and his children as they rekindled their romance.

The couple parted ways seven months ago “over fears he was using her for clout.'”

During their recent date, the duo was seen driving in Soliz’s Mercedes G-Wagon that Britney Spears reportedly gifted to him just one month into their relationship. 

