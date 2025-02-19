Royal

Royal Family releases delightful video after Meghan Markle's brand launch

Buckingham Palace shares heartfelt moments of delightful reception hosted by Queen Camilla

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 19, 2025


Royal Family has offered exciting peek into a studded reception hosted by Queen Camilla at the Buckingham Palace.

Shortly after King Charles' estranged daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle officially launched her lifestyle brand, As Ever, Royal fans were delighted with the highlights of Tuesday's event arranged by Her Majesty.

The event to honour the actors, staff and supporters of UK's National Theatre saw Queen gracefully interacting with  some of the renowned actors, including Andrew Garfield, James Corden, Cate Blanchett and others.

Camilla appeared in high spirits and was a sight to behold in a navy blue dress.

The Instagram reel featuring the highlights of the starry evening, also included the glimpses of a surprise performance by Sharon D Clarke, dressed as Lady Bracknell from The Importance of Being Earnest, one of Queen's favourite plays.

"Shining a spotlight on the wonderful work of @nationaltheatre - on stage, on screen, and in schools!" read the caption.

"The Queen hosted a reception, with some very special performances, to celebrate the talented actors, staff, and supporters behind the National Theatre, of which Her Majesty has been Patron since 2022," it added.

Prior to this update from Buckingham Palace, Meghan turned to her Instagram account to launch the official page of her newly renamed lifestyle brand, As Ever.

On Monday, Meghan shared a video message to announce that she has officially changed her brand's name from American Riviera Orchard to As Ever.

