Entertainment

Tom Holland playfully trolls his own venture in hilarious video

The 'Uncharted' star Tom Holland launched his non-alcoholic beer brand, BERO, in October last year

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 19, 2025

Tom Holland has taken a hilarious jab at his non-alcoholic beer brand, BERO, in a light-hearted video. 

The actor-turned-entrepreneur turned to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, February 18, to share his struggle to find his product while exploring stores in the USA.

Tom explained in a series of video clips that he had been out of the country for a while and was now checking up on the marketing strategy for his brand.

In the viral footage, the renowned actor said, "This is the second Target I’ve been to because the last one I went to actually didn’t have it, not the best marketing."

The 28-year-old actor wrote over the video, "I will find some today."

In the final videos, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star celebrated his success in searching for Bero after several failed attempts.

The Uncharted actor said, "Okay, so success, I found some," while showing off a gold case of his non-alcoholic drink, saying, "I bought it."

Tom Holland launched his non-alcoholic beer brand, BERO, in October 2024. 

The actor wanted to create a premium non-alcoholic drink that would help people feel included after noticing a lack of premium non-alcoholic brands in the country.

