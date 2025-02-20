Lady Gaga confirms ‘Telephone’ sequel with Beyoncé's possible return

Lady Gaga has finally confirmed the long-awaited sequel to her iconic Telephone music video with Beyoncé after 15 years.
The Abracadabra singer made the exciting revelation during a lie detector test for Vanity Fair, leaving fans eagerly anticipating.
When asked if the Telephone continuation would ever see the light of day, Gaga replied with a shaky "yes."
However, on asking about release timeline, the Joker: Folie à Deux actress stayed tight-lipped as she replied, "I don't know.
Things got even more interesting when the host asked Gga if Beyoncé would be joining her again.
Gaga coyly responded, “Maybe,” with a wide smile.
Telephone was released as the second single off 2009's The Fame Monster.
The song's accompanying music video, which premiered in March 2010, starred both Gaga and Beyoncé.
In the music video, Queen Bey bails Gaga out of prison and the duo drive around in a red-and-yellow truck called the “p—- wagon.”
Moreover, Lady Gaga's seventh studio album, Mayhem, is set to drop on March 7, but it's unclear if the Telephone sequel will be part of the project.