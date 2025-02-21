Entertainment

Ben Affleck's daughter takes step back from Jennifer Lopez after divorce

The 'Batman' star Ben Affleck parted ways from his former wife Jennifer Lopez in January this year

  by Web Desk
  • |
  February 21, 2025
Ben Affleck's eldest daughter Violet Affleck seemingly accused her former stepmom, Jennifer Lopez, of using her during the actress' high-profile divorce from the actor.

The 19-year-old teenage girl has reportedly cut ties with the 55-year-old actress after she settled the divorce matters with the Air director.

Violet felt like she was used by Jennifer particularly when she was parting ways with Ben, an insider disclosed to Mail Online recently.

The tipster stated, "Violet felt like she was used as a pawn so to speak during her dad’s split from JLo as she supported her daughter getting close to the singer because she always puts her children first."

"But as the divorce loomed, the fact that Violet was hanging out with JLo and wearing her clothes was odd to the family. So too was Lynda Lopez visiting Violet at college," dished the source.

Violet, who is the eldest daughter of Ben and his former wife Jennifer Garner, also decided to cut ties with the Unstoppable starlet after experiencing her dad's miserable condition due to the stressful legal divorce matters.

These revelations came after Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez settled their legal woes in January 2025, after filing for divorce in August 2024.

As of now, neither the actor nor his former partner has commented on these reports.  

