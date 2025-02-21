Entertainment

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds' publicist seeks removal from Justin Baldoni case

The 'It Ends With Us' co-stars have been involved in a nasty legal battle since December 2024

  February 21, 2025
Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds' publicist, Leslie Sloane, has requested authorities to remove her name from Justin Baldoni's $400 million lawsuit.

The public relations specialist's legal advisor Sigrid McCawley filed a counter-case to dismiss the 41-year-old actor-director's million-dollar case, which he submitted in New York federal court in January 2025.

Sloane mentioned in her case to be removed from Baldoni's lawsuit that she has been unfairly dragged into a contentious legal battle between the actors, as reported by Mail Online.

The PR expert submitted her request on Thursday, February 20,claiming that there is no solid evidence to substantiate her involvement in the case.

Sloane's attorney also accused Baldoni of spreading "malicious stories" against her client just to strengthen his case.

McCawley said, "Baldoni's allegations about the creative issues are irrelevant and tellingly sexist, Because Ms. Lively an executive producer on the film dared to offer input on the script."

"Wardrobe and editing, Baldoni blasts her as "tyrannical" and "aggressive," among other coded terms," the lawyer added.

This legal conflict arose after Blake Lively accused her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment in December 2024.

The two have been engaged in a messy legal battle since then, with their court proceedings currently scheduled to begin in March 2026. 

