Entertainment

Beyoncé makes big announcement to 'help women' after Jay-Z's rape case

Beyoncé takes big step to 'help women' after husband Jay-Z's rape case dropped

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 21, 2025
Beyoncé makes big announcement to help women after Jay-Zs rape case
Beyoncé makes big announcement to 'help women' after Jay-Z's rape case 

Beyoncé has taken big step to help women as she returned to work after husband Jay-Z's rape case dropped.

The Say My Name singer’s beauty brand Cécred announced its "historic partnership" with Ulta Beauty on Thursday.

“In the past year, we've helped so many make a deeper connection with their hair, building a community that redefines what a typical hair care brand looks like,' she told.

Beyoncé continued, “Our historic partnership with Ulta Beauty represents a meaningful milestone in our journey of getting Cécred in the aisles and salons nationwide for everyone to experience.”

“As a Black founder, there are misconceptions that we can only make products for hair like ours. But little do people know, your hair and my hair, whether it's coily, kinky, wavy or straight, has a lot more in common than it does differences,” the Crazy In Love hitmaker added.

Beyoncé delightful announcement comes week after Jay-Z's teen rape case was dropped.

The rapper, whose real name is Shawn Carter, was accused of attacking a 13-year-old girl at a 2000 MTV Video Music Awards party alongside Sean 'Diddy' Combs in a lawsuit that was filed in December last year.

However, the unnamed accuser has voluntarily dismissed the case and Jay Z has now sued his accuser's attorney Tony Buzbee, who filed the allegations. 

Beyoncé makes big announcement to 'help women' after Jay-Z's rape case

Beyoncé makes big announcement to 'help women' after Jay-Z's rape case

Top 5 easiest languages to learn for English speakers

Top 5 easiest languages to learn for English speakers

Ben Affleck's daughter takes step back from Jennifer Lopez after divorce

Ben Affleck's daughter takes step back from Jennifer Lopez after divorce

Queen Camilla faces unexpected 'trigger warning' in new Princess Diana play

Queen Camilla faces unexpected 'trigger warning' in new Princess Diana play
Ben Affleck's daughter takes step back from Jennifer Lopez after divorce
Ben Affleck's daughter takes step back from Jennifer Lopez after divorce
Kim Kardashian claps back at critics of North West's 'Lion King' performance
Kim Kardashian claps back at critics of North West's 'Lion King' performance
Blake Lively, Justin Baldon reveal Taylor Swift's role in ‘It Ends With Us’ casting
Blake Lively, Justin Baldon reveal Taylor Swift's role in ‘It Ends With Us’ casting
Rihanna resumes work after celebrating A$AP Rocky legal victory
Rihanna resumes work after celebrating A$AP Rocky legal victory
Justin Bieber asks for God's help in emotional prayer amid well-being concerns
Justin Bieber asks for God's help in emotional prayer amid well-being concerns
Lady Gaga shares exciting BTS of upcoming album ‘Mayhem’: WATCH
Lady Gaga shares exciting BTS of upcoming album ‘Mayhem’: WATCH
Selena Gomez hypes up fans with Gracie Abrams ahead of song release
Selena Gomez hypes up fans with Gracie Abrams ahead of song release
Harry Styles’ iconic reaction to Chloe Fineman's impression of him revealed
Harry Styles’ iconic reaction to Chloe Fineman's impression of him revealed
Gavin Casalegno reveals Belly, Conrad romance in ‘Summer I Turned Pretty’
Gavin Casalegno reveals Belly, Conrad romance in ‘Summer I Turned Pretty’
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky make unexpected promise to rapper’s lawyer after case win
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky make unexpected promise to rapper’s lawyer after case win
Kim Kardashian addresses co-parenting with Kanye West amid his controversy
Kim Kardashian addresses co-parenting with Kanye West amid his controversy
Ed Sheeran makes sombre statement after celebrating 34th birthday
Ed Sheeran makes sombre statement after celebrating 34th birthday