Beyoncé makes big announcement to 'help women' after Jay-Z's rape case 

Beyoncé has taken big step to help women as she returned to work after husband Jay-Z's rape case dropped.
The Say My Name singer’s beauty brand Cécred announced its "historic partnership" with Ulta Beauty on Thursday.
“In the past year, we've helped so many make a deeper connection with their hair, building a community that redefines what a typical hair care brand looks like,' she told.
Beyoncé continued, “Our historic partnership with Ulta Beauty represents a meaningful milestone in our journey of getting Cécred in the aisles and salons nationwide for everyone to experience.”
“As a Black founder, there are misconceptions that we can only make products for hair like ours. But little do people know, your hair and my hair, whether it's coily, kinky, wavy or straight, has a lot more in common than it does differences,” the Crazy In Love hitmaker added.
Beyoncé delightful announcement comes week after Jay-Z's teen rape case was dropped.
The rapper, whose real name is Shawn Carter, was accused of attacking a 13-year-old girl at a 2000 MTV Video Music Awards party alongside Sean 'Diddy' Combs in a lawsuit that was filed in December last year.
However, the unnamed accuser has voluntarily dismissed the case and Jay Z has now sued his accuser's attorney Tony Buzbee, who filed the allegations.