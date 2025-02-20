Prince William sets record straight on King's title amid Charles health woes

Prince William has seemingly put an end to his father King Charles' abdication rumours amid his health woes.
The Prince of Wales gave a thoughtful response when someone asked if he was "the King".
Last month, the heir to the throne paid a visit to the Toxeth area of Liverpool, where he met community groups working to support young people in the locality.
During his visit, William stopped by Nicholas Catholic Academy, where he had a cute exchange with a young boy names Mohammed who asked him about his royal status.
In a video shared by the academy on X, the young boy asks William "Hello, are you the King?"
To which the 42-year-old cheekily responses, "No, I'm not, no. I'm his son."
The father-of-three then asked the boy about himself.
"What's your name? Mohammed. How are you, Mohammed? Nice to see you. Did you have a good day at school?" William said.
Prince William is first in line to throne, he will become king if Charles abdicates or dies.
It is pertinent to mention, King Charles III, who was ascended to the throne in 2022, after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, was diagnosed with a type of cancer last year in January.
The king has been under treatment since then.