King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne hold special event at Palace

King Charles III, Queen Camilla held a huge event at Buckingham Palace alongside Princess Anne.
On Tuesday, the British monarch hosted a reception to celebrate humanitarian organisations and their milestones.
The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester also joined Charles, Camilla and Anne for the event.
Many representatives from four major charities gathered together too celebrate their anniversaries in 2025.
The Princess Royal looked graceful in a cream blazer and skirt suit. She finished the look with a pair of black kitten heels.
Meanwhile, Camilla exuded elegance in a chic blue dress, adorned with the historic Greville Cartier Ivy Leaf Brooches.
Her distinctive brooches were inherited by The Queen Mother in 1942, and Queen Elizabeth II received them as a 21st birthday present.
King Charles has been Patron of International Health Partners since 2004.
Notably, the four organisations represent a combined 165 years of global humanitarian work.
A special collection of 15 images from the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) were showcased at the royal event.
For those unversed, the collection was sent to Charles in August 2024 for World Humanitarian Day.