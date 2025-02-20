Royal

King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne hold special event at Palace

Princess Anne supports brother King Charles III to welcome guests for a big reception at Buckingham Palace

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 20, 2025
King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne hold special event at Palace
King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne hold special event at Palace

King Charles III, Queen Camilla held a huge event at Buckingham Palace alongside Princess Anne.

On Tuesday, the British monarch hosted a reception to celebrate humanitarian organisations and their milestones.

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester also joined Charles, Camilla and Anne for the event.

Many representatives from four major charities gathered together too celebrate their anniversaries in 2025.

The Princess Royal looked graceful in a cream blazer and skirt suit. She finished the look with a pair of black kitten heels.

Meanwhile, Camilla exuded elegance in a chic blue dress, adorned with the historic Greville Cartier Ivy Leaf Brooches.

Her distinctive brooches were inherited by The Queen Mother in 1942, and Queen Elizabeth II received them as a 21st birthday present.

King Charles has been Patron of International Health Partners since 2004.

Notably, the four organisations represent a combined 165 years of global humanitarian work.

A special collection of 15 images from the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) were showcased at the royal event.

For those unversed, the collection was sent to Charles in August 2024 for World Humanitarian Day.

Lady Gaga shares exciting BTS of upcoming album ‘Mayhem’: WATCH

Lady Gaga shares exciting BTS of upcoming album ‘Mayhem’: WATCH
Modern car safety systems’ alarming 'blind spot' reveal

Modern car safety systems’ alarming 'blind spot' reveal
Prince William, Princess Kate make big announcement before UK return

Prince William, Princess Kate make big announcement before UK return
Trump, White House at odds over Elon Musk's DOGE Role: ‘No formal authority’

Trump, White House at odds over Elon Musk's DOGE Role: ‘No formal authority’
King Charles honours key members at Buckingham Palace in new video
King Charles honours key members at Buckingham Palace in new video
Prince William, Princess Kate make big announcement before UK return
Prince William, Princess Kate make big announcement before UK return
Princess Anne set for royal rivalry with Kate after earning new honour
Princess Anne set for royal rivalry with Kate after earning new honour
Meghan Markle outshines Princess Eugenie’s years of work with single move
Meghan Markle outshines Princess Eugenie’s years of work with single move
Queen Camilla opens healing space for abuse survivors at AWRC’s anniversary
Queen Camilla opens healing space for abuse survivors at AWRC’s anniversary
Meghan Markle hits Instagram milestone amid huge controversy
Meghan Markle hits Instagram milestone amid huge controversy
King Felipe carries out key duties after meeting Egypt President Al Sisi
King Felipe carries out key duties after meeting Egypt President Al Sisi
King Charles to issue bombshell statement after Donald Trump’s new claims
King Charles to issue bombshell statement after Donald Trump’s new claims
Queen Letizia chairs major meeting after King Felipe hosts President Al Sisi
Queen Letizia chairs major meeting after King Felipe hosts President Al Sisi
Princess Madeleine marks daughter Princess Leonore 11th birthday with new portrait
Princess Madeleine marks daughter Princess Leonore 11th birthday with new portrait
Kate Middleton to face another separation from Prince William due to 'extreme stress'
Kate Middleton to face another separation from Prince William due to 'extreme stress'
Zara Tindall trades Royal Duties for fun-filled adventure with husband Mike
Zara Tindall trades Royal Duties for fun-filled adventure with husband Mike