Meghan Markle too busy to ‘babysit’ as Harry needs ‘constant reassurance’

Prince Harry needs “constant reassurance” from wife Meghan Markle as split rumors continue to swirl around their marriage.
Recently, the Duke of Sussex made a highly anticipated appearance with the Duchess in Canada to kick off the Invictus Games 2025, after making solo appearances for a long time.
However, there seems to be a crucial reason behind those joint-appearances, as a source has revealed to Radaronline that Harry needed his wife Meghan to join him so that they could bring split rumors to rest as speculations about the mother-of-two’s divorce book looms.
The insider also stated that the Duke needs “constant reassurance” from Meghan Markle and needs to know that she’s standing firm by his side in all situations, however, the American former actress is too busy to “babysit” her husband.
"Harry is way more dependent on Meghan than people might think, and he needs to know she's on his side and standing by him. He's always been the more sensitive one and needs constant reassurance from her," told the source.
They added that Prince Harry agreed to split the duties and business ventures from Meghan to “get more done,” but he is now “regretting it.”
"It's not just that he misses having Meghan with him when he travels, it's also the constant narrative that they're breaking up. He tries to laugh it off, but it gets on his nerves and wears him down."
Speaking about the mother-of-two, the insider shared, "Meghan has a lot on her plate and she doesn't have time to babysit Harry, but she will give in to keep him happy.”
Meghan Markle is set to release her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, on March 4, 2025.