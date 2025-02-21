Queen Máxima presides IMF ‘fireside chat’ to push for financial health

Queen Máxima is presiding over the fireside chat at the International Monetary Fund (IMF)!
Taking to Instagram on Friday, February 21, the Royal Family of the Netherlands updated about the Queen’s latest engagement at the IMF in Washington D.C., United States.
Along with briefing about her stance at the IMF’s fireside chat, the Palace also shared a couple of photos from Queen Máxima’s appearance at the meeting.
A fireside chat at the IMF is a discussion-based meeting featuring a speaker or panel that engages in a conversation rather than delivering a formal speech. It provides an in-depth focus and discussion on significant economic and finance-related topics in an interactive way.
“In a ‘fireside chat’ at the IMF, Queen Máxima explains that financial health is important for the economic development of households and contributes to the financial stability of society. Financial products that match what people need can promote financial health,” the Royal Family shared.
They added, “A savings buffer or insurance improves resilience, with affordable loans people can invest in long-term goals such as a business or home. Financial health is also about confidence in the future, without stress.”
The caption further elaborated, “In the Netherlands, Queen Máxima is committed to financial health through platforms such as Wijzer in Geldzaken, SchuldenlabNL and the National Coalition for Financial Health. She takes the experiences she gains in the Netherlands abroad and vice versa.”
It is pertinent to mention that Queen Máxima has been working with the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) for almost twenty years.