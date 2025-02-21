Royal

Queen Máxima presides IMF ‘fireside chat’ to push for financial health

The Queen of the Netherlands, Máxima, stressed the importance of financial well-being at the IMF fireside chat

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 21, 2025
Queen Máxima presides IMF ‘fireside chat’ to push for financial health
Queen Máxima presides IMF ‘fireside chat’ to push for financial health

Queen Máxima is presiding over the fireside chat at the International Monetary Fund (IMF)!

Taking to Instagram on Friday, February 21, the Royal Family of the Netherlands updated about the Queen’s latest engagement at the IMF in Washington D.C., United States.

Along with briefing about her stance at the IMF’s fireside chat, the Palace also shared a couple of photos from Queen Máxima’s appearance at the meeting.

A fireside chat at the IMF is a discussion-based meeting featuring a speaker or panel that engages in a conversation rather than delivering a formal speech. It provides an in-depth focus and discussion on significant economic and finance-related topics in an interactive way.

“In a ‘fireside chat’ at the IMF, Queen Máxima explains that financial health is important for the economic development of households and contributes to the financial stability of society. Financial products that match what people need can promote financial health,” the Royal Family shared.

They added, “A savings buffer or insurance improves resilience, with affordable loans people can invest in long-term goals such as a business or home. Financial health is also about confidence in the future, without stress.”

The caption further elaborated, “In the Netherlands, Queen Máxima is committed to financial health through platforms such as Wijzer in Geldzaken, SchuldenlabNL and the National Coalition for Financial Health. She takes the experiences she gains in the Netherlands abroad and vice versa.”

It is pertinent to mention that Queen Máxima has been working with the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) for almost twenty years.

Princess Kate, Prince William, King Charles set to attend special service

Princess Kate, Prince William, King Charles set to attend special service
5 reasons to add guava to your diet for better health

5 reasons to add guava to your diet for better health
Planetary parade 2025: How to witness stunning seven-planet alignment?

Planetary parade 2025: How to witness stunning seven-planet alignment?
Courteney Cox oozes elegance as she officiates pal’s wedding in Australia

Courteney Cox oozes elegance as she officiates pal’s wedding in Australia
Princess Kate, Prince William, King Charles set to attend special service
Princess Kate, Prince William, King Charles set to attend special service
Meghan Markle too busy to ‘babysit’ as Harry needs ‘constant reassurance’
Meghan Markle too busy to ‘babysit’ as Harry needs ‘constant reassurance’
Kate Middleton takes thoughtful decision to protect her boundaries after cancer
Kate Middleton takes thoughtful decision to protect her boundaries after cancer
Bukhingham Palace shares delightful update after William, Kate announcement
Bukhingham Palace shares delightful update after William, Kate announcement
King Charles shows support for injured soldiers after Harry's Invictus Games
King Charles shows support for injured soldiers after Harry's Invictus Games
Meghan Markle’s ‘controversial’ As Ever logo honors Prince Harry
Meghan Markle’s ‘controversial’ As Ever logo honors Prince Harry
Queen Camilla faces unexpected 'trigger warning' in new Princess Diana play
Queen Camilla faces unexpected 'trigger warning' in new Princess Diana play
Meghan Markle sends hidden message to critics through cryptic post
Meghan Markle sends hidden message to critics through cryptic post
King Charles honours key members at Buckingham Palace in new video
King Charles honours key members at Buckingham Palace in new video
Prince William, Princess Kate make big announcement before UK return
Prince William, Princess Kate make big announcement before UK return
Princess Anne set for royal rivalry with Kate after earning new honour
Princess Anne set for royal rivalry with Kate after earning new honour
King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne hold special event at Palace
King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne hold special event at Palace