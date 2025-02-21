Royal

Kate Middleton takes thoughtful decision to protect her boundaries after cancer

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton cancer battle redefines her royal role, expert claims

  February 21, 2025

Kate Middleton, one of the hardest working royals and a patron to multiple charities is believed to have taken a thoughtful decision about her royal role.

The Princess of Wales, who was diagnosed with cancer in January last year and is currently in remission has "refused" to take any dictation from palace.

Renowned royal expert, Jennie Bond has heaped praises on the natural shift in Kate's approach as a prominent royal figure, comparing it with Prince William and Harry's late mother Princess Diana.

As per Bond, the mom-of-two is en-route to revolutionise monarchy, setting herself free from palace bureaucracy that Lady Diana famously dubbed "the grey men."

Bond told OK magazine that Kate “has grown into a strong woman and we are seeing her take agency over her own life."

She went on to explain, "Kate is championing causes that she has chosen, and I think her cancer diagnosis has made her even more determined to carry out her role in the way that she believes is most effective."

Reflecting on how Diana didn't like strict rules in palace, Bond added, "In many ways she is continuing where her late mother-in-law, Diana, left off—refusing to be dictated to by 'the grey men of the palace'"

Catherine's decision to not having her life being "dictated" by the palace officials reflects in prioritising family over royal engagements.

Jennie Bond further noted, "Both Kate and William are set on using their influence to try to repair the things that they believe are going wrong in modern society."

Kate Middleton, Prince William, King Charles and other senior members of the royal family set to pay tribute to the fallen at a special Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey, on May 8.

