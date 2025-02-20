Zara Tindall trades Royal Duties for fun-filled adventure with husband Mike

Zara Tindall has once again left the UK to enjoy a fun-filled ski adventure in Austria with her husband Mike Tindall.
The royal couple, who tied the knot in 2011, joined a week-long ski challenge in Saalbach, Austria, hosted by Mike himself.
He took to his Instagram story to share a statement, initially posted by the charity, Wings for Life.
"Earlier this month marked second edition of Mikey’s Mountain Miles – a week long ski adventure in Saalbach, Austria, hosted by @mike_tindall12 MBE!” the statement noted.
It further added, “Over four action packed days, guests embarked on the challenge of conquering as much terrain as they dared. It was a fantastic time – a huge shoutout to our incredible fundraisers who helped us raise over £110,000! We already can’t wait for MMM 2027!”
The statement was accompanied by a slew of photos with one featuring Mike and Zara enjoying a fun night out in Saalbach.
In the snap, the Princess Anne's daughter could be seen dressed in a traditional Austrian outfit as she held an accordion.
Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall’s trip to Austria marked their second holiday in 2025, as they jetted off to Australia in January for the Magic Millions Festival.