Royal

Zara Tindall trades Royal Duties for fun-filled adventure with husband Mike

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall, who tied the knot in 2011, left the UK for the second time this year

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 20, 2025


Zara Tindall has once again left the UK to enjoy a fun-filled ski adventure in Austria with her husband Mike Tindall.

The royal couple, who tied the knot in 2011, joined a week-long ski challenge in Saalbach, Austria, hosted by Mike himself.

He took to his Instagram story to share a statement, initially posted by the charity, Wings for Life.

"Earlier this month marked second edition of Mikey’s Mountain Miles – a week long ski adventure in Saalbach, Austria, hosted by @mike_tindall12 MBE!” the statement noted.

It further added, “Over four action packed days, guests embarked on the challenge of conquering as much terrain as they dared. It was a fantastic time – a huge shoutout to our incredible fundraisers who helped us raise over £110,000! We already can’t wait for MMM 2027!”


The statement was accompanied by a slew of photos with one featuring Mike and Zara enjoying a fun night out in Saalbach.

In the snap, the Princess Anne's daughter could be seen dressed in a traditional Austrian outfit as she held an accordion.

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall’s trip to Austria marked their second holiday in 2025, as they jetted off to Australia in January for the Magic Millions Festival.

Hania Aamir, Diljit Dosanjh set to share screen in 'Sardaar Ji 3'

Hania Aamir, Diljit Dosanjh set to share screen in 'Sardaar Ji 3'
Here are some hacks to improve quality of sleep

Here are some hacks to improve quality of sleep

Princess Madeleine marks daughter Princess Leonore 11th birthday with new portrait

Princess Madeleine marks daughter Princess Leonore 11th birthday with new portrait
'The Last of Us' season 2 premiere date, character posters reveal

'The Last of Us' season 2 premiere date, character posters reveal
Princess Madeleine marks daughter Princess Leonore 11th birthday with new portrait
Princess Madeleine marks daughter Princess Leonore 11th birthday with new portrait
Kate Middleton to face another separation from Prince William due to 'extreme stress'
Kate Middleton to face another separation from Prince William due to 'extreme stress'
Prince William sets record straight on King's title amid Charles health woes
Prince William sets record straight on King's title amid Charles health woes
Princess Anne takes over prestigious role held by late Queen Elizabeth II
Princess Anne takes over prestigious role held by late Queen Elizabeth II
King Felipe, Queen Letizia welcome Egypt’s President at Palace
King Felipe, Queen Letizia welcome Egypt’s President at Palace
Prince Harry receives subtle nod from King Charles for Invictus Games
Prince Harry receives subtle nod from King Charles for Invictus Games
Prince Andrew to mark 'final birthday at Lodge' after King Charles’ order
Prince Andrew to mark 'final birthday at Lodge' after King Charles’ order
King Charles breaks cover amid Meghan Markle brand issues
King Charles breaks cover amid Meghan Markle brand issues
Meghan Markle lands in big trouble amid ‘As Ever’ logo controversy
Meghan Markle lands in big trouble amid ‘As Ever’ logo controversy
Kate Middleton receives kind message from Meghan amid cancer 'remission'
Kate Middleton receives kind message from Meghan amid cancer 'remission'
Jordan Royal Family gives major health update on King Abdullah after surgery
Jordan Royal Family gives major health update on King Abdullah after surgery
Meghan Markle sparks outrage for stealing small brand name: ‘Sue her’
Meghan Markle sparks outrage for stealing small brand name: ‘Sue her’