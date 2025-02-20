Justin Bieber pens adorable note for wife Hailey on big milestone: ‘Congrats baby’

Justin Bieber is gushing over wife Hailey Bieber!
The Sorry singer supported the model at the launch of her brand Rhode’s new pop-up store in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening.
After the successful event, Justin took to his Instagram account on Thursday to show his support and pride in wife’s venture by congratulating her publicly.
“Congrats baby on your beautiful @rhode pop up," he wrote in the caption.
Alongside the adorable note, the Baby singer post a heartwarming carousel of photos.
He kicked of his post with a photo of Hooded mergansers, which was taken by his pal Rory Kramer.
In the next photo, Justin could be seen hugging Hailey tightly as he wore a tank top jersey with baggy jeans, a white beanie and sunglasses.
The last photo showed the couple posing next to each other, with both beaming with joy.
Hailey, who launched Rhode in June 2022, looked elegant in a curve-hugging leather-like minidress which she paired with a sheer tights and open-toe stilettos.
Rhode’s brick-and-mortar on the West Coast is open from February 19 to 25.
According to the brand’s Instagram, the pop-up will sell their skincare collection, pocket blushes, accessories and lip products, including the viral lip tints and newly launched contouring lip liners.