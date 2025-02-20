Entertainment

Justin Bieber pens adorable note for wife Hailey on big milestone: ‘Congrats baby’

Hailey Bieber celebrated Rhode L.A. Pop-Up with husband Justin Bieber on Tuesday

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 20, 2025


Justin Bieber is gushing over wife Hailey Bieber!

The Sorry singer supported the model at the launch of her brand Rhode’s new pop-up store in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening.

After the successful event, Justin took to his Instagram account on Thursday to show his support and pride in wife’s venture by congratulating her publicly.

“Congrats baby on your beautiful @rhode pop up," he wrote in the caption.

Alongside the adorable note, the Baby singer post a heartwarming carousel of photos.

He kicked of his post with a photo of Hooded mergansers, which was taken by his pal Rory Kramer.

In the next photo, Justin could be seen hugging Hailey tightly as he wore a tank top jersey with baggy jeans, a white beanie and sunglasses.

The last photo showed the couple posing next to each other, with both beaming with joy.


Hailey, who launched Rhode in June 2022,  looked elegant in a curve-hugging leather-like minidress which she paired with a sheer tights and open-toe stilettos.

Rhode’s brick-and-mortar on the West Coast is open from February 19 to 25.

According to the brand’s Instagram, the pop-up will sell their skincare collection, pocket blushes, accessories and lip products, including the viral lip tints and newly launched contouring lip liners. 

Hania Aamir, Diljit Dosanjh set to share screen in 'Sardaar Ji 3'

Hania Aamir, Diljit Dosanjh set to share screen in 'Sardaar Ji 3'
Here are some hacks to improve quality of sleep

Here are some hacks to improve quality of sleep

Princess Madeleine marks daughter Princess Leonore 11th birthday with new portrait

Princess Madeleine marks daughter Princess Leonore 11th birthday with new portrait
'The Last of Us' season 2 premiere date, character posters reveal

'The Last of Us' season 2 premiere date, character posters reveal
'The Last of Us' season 2 premiere date, character posters reveal
'The Last of Us' season 2 premiere date, character posters reveal
Selena Gomez shares sweet insights into album listening party: 'Special day'
Selena Gomez shares sweet insights into album listening party: 'Special day'
Lady Gaga confirms ‘Telephone’ sequel with Beyoncé's possible return
Lady Gaga confirms ‘Telephone’ sequel with Beyoncé's possible return
Olivia Munn recounts seven-figure NDA offer after 'traumatic' set incident
Olivia Munn recounts seven-figure NDA offer after 'traumatic' set incident
Oscars 2025: Selena Gomez, Joe Alwyn, Oprah make it to presenters list
Oscars 2025: Selena Gomez, Joe Alwyn, Oprah make it to presenters list
BLACKPINK makes comeback with 2025 world tour announcement
BLACKPINK makes comeback with 2025 world tour announcement
Blake Lively shares two women will testify against Justin Baldoni in new lawsuit
Blake Lively shares two women will testify against Justin Baldoni in new lawsuit
Kevin Spacey claps back at Guy Pearce over recent claims: 'You're not a victim'
Kevin Spacey claps back at Guy Pearce over recent claims: 'You're not a victim'
Justin Baldoni’s lawyer slams Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively after ‘SNL’ joke
Justin Baldoni’s lawyer slams Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively after ‘SNL’ joke
Hailey Bieber returns to work after cozy Valentine's Day with Justin Bieber
Hailey Bieber returns to work after cozy Valentine's Day with Justin Bieber
Robert Pattinson gives rare insight into parenting guidelines
Robert Pattinson gives rare insight into parenting guidelines
Tom Holland playfully trolls his own venture in hilarious video
Tom Holland playfully trolls his own venture in hilarious video