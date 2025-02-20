Entertainment

Blake Lively issues apology in amended Justin Baldoni lawsuit

Blake Lively writes apology to 'It Ends With Us' screenwriter Christy Hall after claiming Ryan Reynolds wrote 'iconic' scene

  February 20, 2025
Blake Lively has issued a heartwarming apology in an amended lawsuit filed against Justin Baldoni on Tuesday.

The Gossip Girl alum apologised to It Ends With Us screenwriter Christy Hall for claiming Ryan Reynolds wrote one of the film's “iconic” scenes.

As per the filing, she wrote in an email to Christy, “I heard you were ambushed at your junket with a question about something I said on the red carpet. I feel awful. I never would've said anything that I thought could be used against you, or anyone. I was just proud of my partner and feeling grateful for the ways in which he shows up for me.”

Blake further wrote, “I believe firmly that two things can be true. In this case, he can show up for me and do great work doing so, and you can do great work which got us all here. But the media will make things more black and white. And I should've seen that before speaking off the cuff.”

In the new document, she detailed an alleged “smear campaign” by Justin and his team against her.

