Princess Anne honors pioneers in STEM at WISE Awards 2025

The Princess Royal has been celebrating scientific achievement and innovation in London

  • February 21, 2025
Princess Anne is celebrating the achievements of STEM pioneers at the WISE Awards 2025!

On Friday, February 21, the British Royal Family took to Instagram to share photographs of the Princess Royal from her latest engagement.

In the new appearance, Anne visited the University of London, where she serves as a Chancellor, and interacted with the researchers, students and scientists present there.

For her second visit, she attended the WISE Awards as the Patron of it.

“The Princess Royal has been celebrating scientific achievement and innovation in London!” captioned the Palace.

It continued, “As Chancellor of @UniOfLondon, The Princess met researchers, students and scientists at the @UCL East Campus, who are using AI to train robots to help with search and rescue operations and to make surgery safer and more precise.”

The caption further briefed, “Her Royal Highness, as Patron, also attended the WISE Awards, an evening celebrating pioneering individuals driving gender equity in STEM.”

In the photos shared by the Royal Family, Princess Anne can be seen engaging with the scientists and students at the university, checking on some of the machines and robots.

Meanwhile, the other half of the carousel features photographs from the award ceremony where Anne can be seen happily interacting with the winners.

