Royal

Princess Kate, Prince William, King Charles set to attend special service

King Charles, Queen Camilla to join senior royals for Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 21, 2025


Kate Middleton and Prince William are set to join King Charles to attend Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey.

The royal couple, who were enjoying a family vacation with kids in Caribbean , are set to return over the weekend as Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, have to attend school on Monday.

After returning back to the U.K, the Prince and Princess of Wales will mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day with Charles, Queen Camilla and other members of the royal family.

As per Mirror, the British monarch and the senior members of the royal family will pay tribute to the fallen at a special Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey.

William, Kate as well as the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh might join the Prime Minister for the sombre event.

The 80th anniversary of VE Day will include an entertainment concert at Horse Guards Parade, along with a mesmerising flypast of aircraft from the RAF’s historic Battle of Britain Memorial Flight and the Red Arrows to pay tribute to the veterans.

Moreover, the parade will also pass the iconic balcony where Winston Churchill appeared before the crowds on VE Day.

