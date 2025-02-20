Royal

King Felipe carries out key duties after meeting Egypt President Al Sisi

King Felipe stepped out for key engagements after hosting President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi of Egypt at Royal Palace

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 20, 2025
King Felipe carries out key duties after meeting Egypt President Al Sisi
King Felipe carries out key duties after meeting Egypt President Al Sisi

King Felipe is taking on important engagements!

On Thursday, February 20, the Spanish Royal Family shared an update on the Monarch’s latest visit to the Ferrol Military Arsenal, just a day after he hosted the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi at the Palace.

“The King visited the Ferrol Military Arsenal, the main logistical support base for warships and the Navy's facilities that extend between the borders of eastern France and northern Portugal with Spain,” stated the translated caption.

After the visit, Felipe attended a special presentation and carried out another visit before ending the day.

Briefing on the other engagements, the Royal Family shared, “There he attended the presentation of the ‘Opening Ferrol to the Sea’ project and visited the ‘Integrated Services System’ (SSI) simulator and the Navantia facilities.”

King Felipe’s this appearance comes just a day after he and Queen Letizia hosted the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt at the Royal Palace in Madrid during his official visit to Spain.

“Egypt is not just a friendly country. It is an essential pillar of the Euro-Mediterranean Process, a determining player on the African continent and a strategic partner in the Middle East,” the King stressed in his speech.

Moreover, Queen Letizia also chaired the FAD Juventud’s first meeting of the year, where she serves as the Honorary President.

Lakers vs Hornets: Luka Doncic, LeBron James suffer defeat

Lakers vs Hornets: Luka Doncic, LeBron James suffer defeat

Ed Sheeran makes sombre statement after celebrating 34th birthday

Ed Sheeran makes sombre statement after celebrating 34th birthday
Blake Lively issues apology in amended Justin Baldoni lawsuit

Blake Lively issues apology in amended Justin Baldoni lawsuit
Kier Starmer supports Zelenskyy amid Trump's ‘dictator’ claim

Kier Starmer supports Zelenskyy amid Trump's ‘dictator’ claim
King Charles to issue bombshell statement after Donald Trump’s new claims
King Charles to issue bombshell statement after Donald Trump’s new claims
Queen Letizia chairs major meeting after King Felipe hosts President Al Sisi
Queen Letizia chairs major meeting after King Felipe hosts President Al Sisi
Princess Madeleine marks daughter Princess Leonore 11th birthday with new portrait
Princess Madeleine marks daughter Princess Leonore 11th birthday with new portrait
Kate Middleton to face another separation from Prince William due to 'extreme stress'
Kate Middleton to face another separation from Prince William due to 'extreme stress'
Zara Tindall trades Royal Duties for fun-filled adventure with husband Mike
Zara Tindall trades Royal Duties for fun-filled adventure with husband Mike
Prince William sets record straight on King's title amid Charles health woes
Prince William sets record straight on King's title amid Charles health woes
Princess Anne takes over prestigious role held by late Queen Elizabeth II
Princess Anne takes over prestigious role held by late Queen Elizabeth II
King Felipe, Queen Letizia welcome Egypt’s President at Palace
King Felipe, Queen Letizia welcome Egypt’s President at Palace
Prince Harry receives subtle nod from King Charles for Invictus Games
Prince Harry receives subtle nod from King Charles for Invictus Games
Prince Andrew to mark 'final birthday at Lodge' after King Charles’ order
Prince Andrew to mark 'final birthday at Lodge' after King Charles’ order
King Charles breaks cover amid Meghan Markle brand issues
King Charles breaks cover amid Meghan Markle brand issues
Meghan Markle lands in big trouble amid ‘As Ever’ logo controversy
Meghan Markle lands in big trouble amid ‘As Ever’ logo controversy