King Felipe carries out key duties after meeting Egypt President Al Sisi

King Felipe is taking on important engagements!
On Thursday, February 20, the Spanish Royal Family shared an update on the Monarch’s latest visit to the Ferrol Military Arsenal, just a day after he hosted the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi at the Palace.
“The King visited the Ferrol Military Arsenal, the main logistical support base for warships and the Navy's facilities that extend between the borders of eastern France and northern Portugal with Spain,” stated the translated caption.
After the visit, Felipe attended a special presentation and carried out another visit before ending the day.
Briefing on the other engagements, the Royal Family shared, “There he attended the presentation of the ‘Opening Ferrol to the Sea’ project and visited the ‘Integrated Services System’ (SSI) simulator and the Navantia facilities.”
King Felipe’s this appearance comes just a day after he and Queen Letizia hosted the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt at the Royal Palace in Madrid during his official visit to Spain.
“Egypt is not just a friendly country. It is an essential pillar of the Euro-Mediterranean Process, a determining player on the African continent and a strategic partner in the Middle East,” the King stressed in his speech.
Moreover, Queen Letizia also chaired the FAD Juventud’s first meeting of the year, where she serves as the Honorary President.