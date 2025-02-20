Selena Gomez hypes up fans with Gracie Abrams ahead of song release

Selena Gomez is stirring up the anticipation with Gracie Abrams!
In a new post shared on her Instagram on Thursday, February 20, the Scared of Loving You singer dropped an exciting video with The Secret of Us Tour starlet to fuel the fans’ excitement for their upcoming track which is set to release today.
The video marked Gracie and Selena’s first glimpse together on the Only Murders in the Building starlet’s social media handle.
Prior to this, the duo was seen together in Benny Blanco’s clip.
“Call Me When You Break Up song and video out today at 4pm PST @gracieabrams @itsbennyblanco,” penned Selena in the post’s caption.
The video featured the I Said I Love You First singer lip-syncing the lyrics of her forthcoming collaboration with Gracie Abrams.
As Selena covered most of the clip singing the song, the I Love You, I’m Sorry singer finished it off by singing “Call Me When You Break Up.”
The video quickly sparked a buzz of excitement among fans who expressed their anticipation through comments.
“can't waitt!! it's my new obsession already,” excitedly wrote one, while another penned, “So excited !!!!”
Meanwhile, Benny Blanco also became his fiancé’s cheerleader by commenting, “omg omg omg.”
Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez’s upcoming album I Said I Love You First is slated to release on March 21, 2025.