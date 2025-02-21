Entertainment

Justin Bieber asks for God's help in emotional prayer amid well-being concerns

  February 21, 2025
Justin Bieber has shared an emotional yet cryptic prayer on “letting go” and "not trying harder" amid concerns over his well-being.

The Sorry singer, who has been at the center of recent speculation over his health and relationship, took to his Instagram stories on Friday to share the heartfelt message to God.

In the prayer, Bieber reflects on the importance of letting go and trusting in God's love.

“ITS TIME TO GROW UP! CHANGING IS ABOUT LETTING GO! NOT TRYING HARDER!,” the message began.

It Continued, “ARE YOU TIRED OF TRYING TO FOLLOW ALL OF THE RULES IN HOPES TO GET THE RESULTS YOU CRAVE? IVE FOUND LOVE TO BE MORE POWERFUL THAN RULES I TRIED TO FOLLOW THE RULES.”

"SO I GIVE ALL MY INSECURITIES AND MY FEARS TO HIM THIS MORNING BECAUSE I KNOW HE GLADLY TAKES IT. ASKING JESUS TO GENUINELY HELP ME WITH SONALY THE NEXT STEP,"  he added.

Bieber’s emotional prayer comes amid concerns over his well-being, sparked by his recent photos, looking unkempt.

Since then, his ardent fans have been worried about his health, with some speculating about the state of his relationship with his wife, Hailey Bieber.

However, Justin Bieber recently debunked all rumours of split with Hailey as they celebrated Valentine Day together in an intimate dinner.

