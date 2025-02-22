WhatsApp to roll out major update for managing home screen notifications

WhatsApp is working on a feature to better manage home screen chat notifications!
Currently, WhatsApp has a feature where the notification count on the app icon resets to zero every time the app is opened.
As per WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a feature where the chat notifications on the home screen will stay visible until the user manually check them, instead of disappearing automatically.
With the new feature, if the toggle is turned on, home screen notifications will stay visible until all unread messages and calls are seen.
As per the reports, if the toggle is turned off, WhatsApp will reset the home screen notifications each time the app is opened.
With the upcoming update, WhatsApp intends to make it easier for users to understand how unread messages and missed calls affect the notification count.
This feature is under development and it will be available to all Android users in the future updates.
In the past few days, WhatsApp has introduced several new and unique features that are giving users a fresh experience.
WhatsApp is working on a feature that automatically shares username updates.
The new feature will notify users when someone in their contacts or a group updates their username.
In addition to this, WhatsApp is also rolling out a feature to search for updates within channels.
This new feature will allow users to quickly search for updates within channels.