Sci-Tech

WhatsApp to roll out major update for managing home screen notifications

WhatsApp has recently introduced several new and unique features that are giving users a fresh experience

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 22, 2025
WhatsApp to roll out major update for managing home screen notifications
WhatsApp to roll out major update for managing home screen notifications

WhatsApp is working on a feature to better manage home screen chat notifications!

Currently, WhatsApp has a feature where the notification count on the app icon resets to zero every time the app is opened.

As per WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a feature where the chat notifications on the home screen will stay visible until the user manually check them, instead of disappearing automatically.

With the new feature, if the toggle is turned on, home screen notifications will stay visible until all unread messages and calls are seen.

As per the reports, if the toggle is turned off, WhatsApp will reset the home screen notifications each time the app is opened.

With the upcoming update, WhatsApp intends to make it easier for users to understand how unread messages and missed calls affect the notification count.

This feature is under development and it will be available to all Android users in the future updates.

In the past few days, WhatsApp has introduced several new and unique features that are giving users a fresh experience.

WhatsApp is working on a feature that automatically shares username updates.

The new feature will notify users when someone in their contacts or a group updates their username.

In addition to this, WhatsApp is also rolling out a feature to search for updates within channels.

This new feature will allow users to quickly search for updates within channels.

Ben Affleck 'casually dating' days after Jennifer Lopez divorce settlement

Ben Affleck 'casually dating' days after Jennifer Lopez divorce settlement
Prince Harry receives shocking update after Meghan Markle's heartfelt move

Prince Harry receives shocking update after Meghan Markle's heartfelt move
WhatsApp to roll out major update for managing home screen notifications

WhatsApp to roll out major update for managing home screen notifications
Gautam Adani faces massive wealth loss amid legal battles

Gautam Adani faces massive wealth loss amid legal battles
Planetary parade 2025: How to witness stunning seven-planet alignment?
Planetary parade 2025: How to witness stunning seven-planet alignment?
WhatsApp unveils new feature to customize voice message transcriptions
WhatsApp unveils new feature to customize voice message transcriptions
Nvidia launches AI platform to make sign-language learning easier
Nvidia launches AI platform to make sign-language learning easier
OpenAI reaches new milestone of 400 million weekly active users
OpenAI reaches new milestone of 400 million weekly active users
Australian children access social media despite age restrictions, report
Australian children access social media despite age restrictions, report
Microsoft quantum computing chip Majorana 1: Everything you should know
Microsoft quantum computing chip Majorana 1: Everything you should know
Apple launches affordable iPhone 16e to take on Android smartphones
Apple launches affordable iPhone 16e to take on Android smartphones
Ancient Egyptian royal tomb unearthed in historic discovery
Ancient Egyptian royal tomb unearthed in historic discovery
Samsung Notes introduces new feature to help students with maths problems
Samsung Notes introduces new feature to help students with maths problems
NASA issues shocking update about asteroid 2024 YR4 collision risk
NASA issues shocking update about asteroid 2024 YR4 collision risk
UK records 39,000 child sex abuse image crimes in 2024 due to 'loophole' in law
UK records 39,000 child sex abuse image crimes in 2024 due to 'loophole' in law
DeepSeek shares user data with TikTok's owner ByteDance, blames South Korea
DeepSeek shares user data with TikTok's owner ByteDance, blames South Korea