Prince Harry receives shocking update after Meghan Markle's heartfelt move

Prince Harry has received an upsetting update amid his US visa row.
Amidst the buzz surrounding Meghan Markle's new lifestyle brand launch, the Duke of Sussex has received a shocking news from the lawyers for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
As per Daily Mail, DHS attorneys confirmed that three items can be unsealed with redactions, proving whether the duke lied about his drug use in his documentation for US visa.
However, as per Judge's ruling, no information from a fourth document can publicised without releasing information.
This update comes weeks after judge Carl Nichols, during a hearing in Washington DC revealed that he wanted "maximum disclosure as long as it doesn't violate privacy."
Prince Harry landed in US visa controversy after his controversial memoir, Spare in which the 40-year-old admitted that he used to consume drugs like cocaine, marijuana, weed and mushrooms.
Prior to this shock, Harry received a heartfelt tribute from Meghan, who shared a delightful peek into their bond with an unseen photo.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to the US in 2020 after stepping down from their royal titles.