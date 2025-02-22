Jennifer Lopez breaks silence after declared single amid Ben Affleck split

Jennifer Lopez shared first social media post after being declared legally single following her divorce settlement with Ben Affleck.
The 55-year-old actress turned to her Instagram handle on Friday, February 21, to release a video clip from her recent trip to Abu Dhabi, Dubai.
In the viral clip, the Marry Me starlet was seen igniting the stage during her sold-out concert in the United Arab Emirates, performing her 2009 superhit track Louboutins.
For the live musical performance, Lopez wore a Zuhair Murad Couture Spring 2023 outfit.
She was joined on stage by several musicians, including Gwen Stefani, Lionel Richie, and Christina Aguilera.
The mother-of-two penned a caption for her post, "LIVE in 2025."
This post from On the Floor hitmaker came shortly after a few reports suggested that the actress-turned-singer has finally dissolved her marriage with her ex-husband, Affleck.
According to TMZ magazine, the couple, who got married in 2022, was declared single by the Los Angeles County Court on the same day the Unstoppable actress posted the video on Instagram.
As of now, Jennifer Lopez, who filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August 2024, has not commented on these reports.