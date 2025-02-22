Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez breaks silence after declared single amid Ben Affleck split

'The Boy Next Door' actress Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 22, 2025

Jennifer Lopez breaks silence after declared single post Ben Affleck split  

Jennifer Lopez shared first social media post after being declared legally single following her divorce settlement with Ben Affleck.

The 55-year-old actress turned to her Instagram handle on Friday, February 21, to release a video clip from her recent trip to Abu Dhabi, Dubai.

In the viral clip, the Marry Me starlet was seen igniting the stage during her sold-out concert in the United Arab Emirates, performing her 2009 superhit track Louboutins.

For the live musical performance, Lopez wore a Zuhair Murad Couture Spring 2023 outfit.

She was joined on stage by several musicians, including Gwen Stefani, Lionel Richie, and Christina Aguilera.

The mother-of-two penned a caption for her post, "LIVE in 2025."

This post from On the Floor hitmaker came shortly after a few reports suggested that the actress-turned-singer has finally dissolved her marriage with her ex-husband, Affleck.

According to TMZ magazine, the couple, who got married in 2022, was declared single by the Los Angeles County Court on the same day the Unstoppable actress posted the video on Instagram.

As of now, Jennifer Lopez, who filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August 2024, has not commented on these reports. 

Spotify to promote AI-narrated audiobooks with surprise collaboration

Spotify to promote AI-narrated audiobooks with surprise collaboration
Jessica Simpson opens up on healing journey after Eric Johnson divorce

Jessica Simpson opens up on healing journey after Eric Johnson divorce

Trump dismisses top general CQ Brown amid military leadership overhaul

Trump dismisses top general CQ Brown amid military leadership overhaul

Hailey Bieber celebrates close pal Bella Hadid's new venture

Hailey Bieber celebrates close pal Bella Hadid's new venture

George Clooney gets candid about age difference with wife Amal
George Clooney gets candid about age difference with wife Amal
Jessica Simpson opens up on healing journey after Eric Johnson divorce
Jessica Simpson opens up on healing journey after Eric Johnson divorce
Hailey Bieber celebrates close pal Bella Hadid's new venture
Hailey Bieber celebrates close pal Bella Hadid's new venture
Ariana Grande reveals her secret online hobby with strangers
Ariana Grande reveals her secret online hobby with strangers
Hailey Bieber not ‘happy’ with Justin following his strange behaviour
Hailey Bieber not ‘happy’ with Justin following his strange behaviour
Sydney Sweeney delays wedding with fiancé Jonathan Davino
Sydney Sweeney delays wedding with fiancé Jonathan Davino
BLACKPINK Lisa gives sneak peek of album 'Alter Ego' with full track list
BLACKPINK Lisa gives sneak peek of album 'Alter Ego' with full track list
Ben Affleck 'casually dating' days after Jennifer Lopez divorce settlement
Ben Affleck 'casually dating' days after Jennifer Lopez divorce settlement
'Spider-Man' creators drop shocking update for Tom Holland fans
'Spider-Man' creators drop shocking update for Tom Holland fans
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez legally declared single after messy split battle
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez legally declared single after messy split battle
Blake Lively slams The Hollywood Reporter over ‘sexist’ Justin Baldoni lawsuit cover
Blake Lively slams The Hollywood Reporter over ‘sexist’ Justin Baldoni lawsuit cover
Jason Kelce reveals Taylor Swift's key role in Travis Kelce's growing life
Jason Kelce reveals Taylor Swift's key role in Travis Kelce's growing life