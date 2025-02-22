Jessica Simpson opens up on healing journey after Eric Johnson divorce

Jessica Simpson revealed that her passion for music has helped her navigate divorce from estranged husband Eric Johnson.
The 44-year-old actress said her newly released track, Use My Heart Against Me, from her upcoming Extended Play music collection Nashville Canyon, Part 1, has become a relaxing activity to navigate the challenging phase in her life.
"I got thrown a real twist of fate in the middle of making this record, my heart was completely broken. I had to continue to focus on the music. Thank God, I had Nashville," Simpson disclosed to People magazine.
The MTV Video Music Awards nominee, who announced her separation from her former partner in January 2025, opened up about her painful situation after parting ways with Eric.
"I am strong maybe I’m just meant to love a lot of people in my life, having this creative outlet, it's like your heart breaks and you go into a songwriting session like going straight into therapy," the pop star added.
The Irresistible crooner made rare comments about her split with Eric while promoting her new song Use My Heart Against Me, which she released on Friday, February 21.
Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson, who tied the knot in 2014, are currently settling their legal matters.
They also share three kids, Maxwell, 12, Ace, 11, and Birdie, 5.