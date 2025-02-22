Entertainment

Jessica Simpson opens up on healing journey after Eric Johnson divorce

Eric Johnson and Jessica Simpson announced their separation in January 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 22, 2025
Jessica Simpson opens up about healing journey after Eric Johnson divorce
Jessica Simpson opens up about healing journey after Eric Johnson divorce 

Jessica Simpson revealed that her passion for music has helped her navigate divorce from estranged husband Eric Johnson. 

The 44-year-old actress said her newly released track, Use My Heart Against Me, from her upcoming Extended Play music collection Nashville Canyon, Part 1, has become a relaxing activity to navigate the challenging phase in her life.

"I got thrown a real twist of fate in the middle of making this record, my heart was completely broken. I had to continue to focus on the music. Thank God, I had Nashville," Simpson disclosed to People magazine.

The MTV Video Music Awards nominee, who announced her separation from her former partner in January 2025, opened up about her painful situation after parting ways with Eric.

"I am strong maybe I’m just meant to love a lot of people in my life, having this creative outlet, it's like your heart breaks and you go into a songwriting session like going straight into therapy," the pop star added.

The Irresistible crooner made rare comments about her split with Eric while promoting her new song Use My Heart Against Me, which she released on Friday, February 21.

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson, who tied the knot in 2014, are currently settling their legal matters. 

They also share three kids, Maxwell, 12, Ace, 11, and Birdie, 5. 

Spotify to promote AI-narrated audiobooks with surprise collaboration

Spotify to promote AI-narrated audiobooks with surprise collaboration
Jessica Simpson opens up on healing journey after Eric Johnson divorce

Jessica Simpson opens up on healing journey after Eric Johnson divorce

Trump dismisses top general CQ Brown amid military leadership overhaul

Trump dismisses top general CQ Brown amid military leadership overhaul

Hailey Bieber celebrates close pal Bella Hadid's new venture

Hailey Bieber celebrates close pal Bella Hadid's new venture

Hailey Bieber celebrates close pal Bella Hadid's new venture
Hailey Bieber celebrates close pal Bella Hadid's new venture
Jennifer Lopez breaks silence after declared single amid Ben Affleck split
Jennifer Lopez breaks silence after declared single amid Ben Affleck split
Ariana Grande reveals her secret online hobby with strangers
Ariana Grande reveals her secret online hobby with strangers
Hailey Bieber not ‘happy’ with Justin following his strange behaviour
Hailey Bieber not ‘happy’ with Justin following his strange behaviour
Sydney Sweeney delays wedding with fiancé Jonathan Davino
Sydney Sweeney delays wedding with fiancé Jonathan Davino
BLACKPINK Lisa gives sneak peek of album 'Alter Ego' with full track list
BLACKPINK Lisa gives sneak peek of album 'Alter Ego' with full track list
Ben Affleck 'casually dating' days after Jennifer Lopez divorce settlement
Ben Affleck 'casually dating' days after Jennifer Lopez divorce settlement
'Spider-Man' creators drop shocking update for Tom Holland fans
'Spider-Man' creators drop shocking update for Tom Holland fans
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez legally declared single after messy split battle
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez legally declared single after messy split battle
Blake Lively slams The Hollywood Reporter over ‘sexist’ Justin Baldoni lawsuit cover
Blake Lively slams The Hollywood Reporter over ‘sexist’ Justin Baldoni lawsuit cover
Jason Kelce reveals Taylor Swift's key role in Travis Kelce's growing life
Jason Kelce reveals Taylor Swift's key role in Travis Kelce's growing life
Andrew Garfield ‘quietly’ dating ‘A Complete Unknown’ star Monica Barbaro
Andrew Garfield ‘quietly’ dating ‘A Complete Unknown’ star Monica Barbaro