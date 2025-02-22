Hailey Bieber celebrates close pal Bella Hadid's new venture  

Hailey Bieber shower unwavering support for Bella Hadid as she recently launched her new fashion collaboration.
The mother-of-one attended a dinner with the supermodel to celebrate Hadid's new partnership with the USA-based brand Frankies Bikinis.
Hailey took to her Instagram Stories to share glimpses of her girls' night out with Bella and their mutual friend, model Stassie Karanikolaou, on Friday, February 21.
In the viral videos and photos, the Rhode Skin founder was seen posing together with a superimposed Hello Kitty filter on their faces as they enjoyed some cocktails.
In another footage, they were seen grooving to the iconic 2000 hit Lucky by Britney Spears.
Hailey's post came after she hosted a party at her newly opened pop-up store for her skincare brand in Los Angeles.
At the store launch, Hailey's husband and renowned pop star Justin Bieber was in attendance.
However, his appearance sparked controversy as fans quickly noticed his unusual behaviour, with many speculating he was acting "out of character."
As of now, neither Hailey nor Justin Bieber has commented on the singer's strange body language.