'Conclave' cast makes history at 2025 SAG Awards ceremony

Edward Berger's latest directorial drama, 'Conclave' was released in October last year

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  February 24, 2025
Conclave cast members created history at the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony.

The thriller-mystery drama won the accolade for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture at the star-studded event on Sunday, February 23, which took place at the Shrine Auditorium.

Conclave cast includes renowned American actors Ralph Fiennes, John Lithgow, Sergio Castellitto, and Isabella Rossellini.

According to People magazine, the entire cast of Conclave took the stage to accept the prestigious accolade.

Fiennes, who played the leading character in the drama, received the award and cheekily revealed that he was not "elected" to speak but was hopefully "designated to" address the audience on behalf of his incredible teammates.

He later delivered the winning speech and expressed his deep appreciation for the captain of the ship, Edward Berger, who directed Conclave.

The 62-year-old actor gushed, "We had a blessed time with Edward, whose intelligence and perception and insight and care of us has I think brought us the gift of our community of ensemble."

"We've talked a lot and people have spoken so eloquently and movingly about community, I don't want to add more, but I think we do recognize the supreme importance of it in our work and in the world," he added.

Conclave was released on October 25, 2024.

