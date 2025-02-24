Demi Moore expresses heartfelt gratitude in SAG Awards winning speech  

Demi Moore expressed heartfelt gratitude to her fellow actors while delivering a winning speech at the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony.
The 62-year-old actress scored the prestigious accolade under the best actress category for her outstanding performance in The Substance.
During the star-studded event, which took place at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, Moore gave a powerful speech.
As reported by People magazine, she began her speech by recalling her first membership in the SAG Awards in 1978 when she was just 15 years old and told how earning this membership changed her life completely.
"I was a kid on my own who had no blueprint for life and I certainly knew nothing about acting, but I watched, and I listened, and I learned from all of you," the Ghost star disclosed.
The critically known American actress and film producer additionally thanked her co-actors and actresses who showcased their unwavering support to Moore during the shoot of her horror-sci-fi film.
"You have all been my greatest teachers, and I am so so grateful that I have continued over these so many years to be able to try," the Striptease starlet added.
For those unaware, she previously won a trophy at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards for the category of Best Actress in a comedy or musical film in January 2025.
Demi Moore's film The Substance was released on September 20, 2024.
In the movie, she played the character of a once-famous actress, Elisabeth Sparkle, whose career is declining.