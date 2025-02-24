Justin Bieber responds to drug allegations in unexpected press release

Justin Bieber’s team has addressed the drug allegations in a new press release.
On Monday, representatives from Justin and his wife Hailey Bieber cleared air on the rumours in an exclusive statement given to Rolling Stone.
The Peaches singer’s team highlighted the effect of public’s ongoing scrutiny on his mental and physical health, which is “exhausting and pitiful.”
The statement read, “It shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive.”
Justin responded after netizens began speculating that he was using drugs, sparked by viral pictures of the musician looking noticeably tired with dark circles under his eyes.
As per TMZ, Hailey’s husband had been busy lately due an all-night recording sessions.
The Beauty and a Beat crooner also posted some pictures and video clips from his recording sessions.
He is also been been up caring for his newborn son, Jack Blues Bieber, who was reportedly having trouble sleeping.
Justin and Hailey tied the knot in 2018 and they welcomed their first child Jack last year.
On the personal front, the Grammy-winner is set to mark his 31st birthday on March 1, 2025.