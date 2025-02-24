A$AP Rocky reveals plans with Rihanna after court win in new statement

A$AP Rocky has opened up about his plans with Rihanna and kids after winning the court battle.
The American rapper, 36, was found not guilty on two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm after he was accused of shooting his friend and bandmate due to a heated argument in 2021.
He told Daily Mail, “I cannot express how relieved I am especially for our family.”
After winning the legal battle, A$AP jumped for joy and hugged his girlfriend.
While sharing the plans with Rihanna and kids, he said, “Rihanna and I can get back to our lives and our kids without this trial hanging over our heads like it has been for the last three years.”
In the same conversation, the three-time Grammy nominee thanked his lawyer Joe Tacopina.
“Joe believed in me, always told me it would be alright and showed why he is considered the best trial lawyer in the country. Aside from Joe I need to thank God and this amazing jury,” A$AP appreciated.
The couple, who are parents to RZA, two, and 18-month-old Riot, have seemingly pledged to name their third child, A$AP Joe, as a token of appreciation for their lawyer.