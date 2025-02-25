Steve Martin commemorates 2025 SAG victory after skipping ceremony  

Steve Martin celebrated his 2025 Screen Actor Guild victory after skipping the ceremony in Los Angeles, California.
The 79-year-old American comedian and actor turned to his Instagram handle on Monday, February 24, to share the behind-the-scenes video clips from the star-studded event, which took place at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall.
Martin received the accolade for Best Ensemble in a Comedy category on Sunday for his impeccable performance in Only Murders in the Building alongside his co-star, Martin Short, who won the trophy for Best Actor in a Comedy.
Despite being absent from the awards show, The Jerk actor commemorated his victory by releasing adorable footage from the awards gala, featuring Selena Gomez, Michael Cyril Creighton, Amy Ryan, and Paul Rudd.
In the viral clip, the entire cast of the comedy-drama series was heard chanting, "We still don't believe it!"
The Pink Panther star penned a heartwarming caption, expressing gratitude over the major SAG win, writing, "I’m the buddy of a winner! Congratulations to Martin Short for his Best Comedy Actor award, and thank you SAG for our comedy ensemble award!"
In the fourth installment of Only Murders in the Building, Steve Martin played the character as Charles-Haden Savage.He also co-created the show with John Hoffman.
The iconic drama series' first season was released in August 2021, and the fourth season was streamed on Hulu in September 2024.
The makers of Only Murders in the Building are reportedly expected to launch its fifth season in 2025.