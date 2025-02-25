Entertainment

Steve Martin commemorates 2025 SAG victory after skipping ceremony

The 'Only Murders in the Building' star Steve Martin received prestigious accolade at the 2025 Screen Actor Guild on Sunday

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 25, 2025
Steve Martin commemorates 2025 SAG victory after skipping ceremony
Steve Martin commemorates 2025 SAG victory after skipping ceremony  

Steve Martin celebrated his 2025 Screen Actor Guild victory after skipping the ceremony in Los Angeles, California.

The 79-year-old American comedian and actor turned to his Instagram handle on Monday, February 24, to share the behind-the-scenes video clips from the star-studded event, which took place at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall.

Martin received the accolade for Best Ensemble in a Comedy category on Sunday for his impeccable performance in Only Murders in the Building alongside his co-star, Martin Short, who won the trophy for Best Actor in a Comedy.

Despite being absent from the awards show, The Jerk actor commemorated his victory by releasing adorable footage from the awards gala, featuring Selena Gomez, Michael Cyril Creighton, Amy Ryan, and Paul Rudd.

In the viral clip, the entire cast of the comedy-drama series was heard chanting, "We still don't believe it!"

The Pink Panther star penned a heartwarming caption, expressing gratitude over the major SAG win, writing, "I’m the buddy of a winner! Congratulations to Martin Short for his Best Comedy Actor award, and thank you SAG for our comedy ensemble award!"

In the fourth installment of Only Murders in the Building, Steve Martin played the character as Charles-Haden Savage.He also co-created the show with John Hoffman.

The iconic drama series' first season was released in August 2021, and the fourth season was streamed on Hulu in September 2024.

The makers of Only Murders in the Building are reportedly expected to launch its fifth season in 2025. 

Kylie Jenner expresses sorrow over death of close pal

Kylie Jenner expresses sorrow over death of close pal

WhatsApp brings exciting sticker photo editing for status updates

WhatsApp brings exciting sticker photo editing for status updates
Kim Kardashian, Khloé mourn loss of 'glam family' member

Kim Kardashian, Khloé mourn loss of 'glam family' member
World’s first flying car completes historic test on public road: Watch

World’s first flying car completes historic test on public road: Watch
Kylie Jenner expresses sorrow over death of close pal
Kylie Jenner expresses sorrow over death of close pal
Kim Kardashian, Khloé mourn loss of 'glam family' member
Kim Kardashian, Khloé mourn loss of 'glam family' member
Selena Gomez pays touching tribute to ‘OMITB’ cast after SAG Awards win
Selena Gomez pays touching tribute to ‘OMITB’ cast after SAG Awards win
Ed Sheeran kicks off Mathematics Tour’s China leg with surprise collab
Ed Sheeran kicks off Mathematics Tour’s China leg with surprise collab
Selena Gomez gets sweet nod from Benny Blanco after SAG Award win
Selena Gomez gets sweet nod from Benny Blanco after SAG Award win
Lee Min-ho bids farewell to ‘When the Stars Gossip’ with special note
Lee Min-ho bids farewell to ‘When the Stars Gossip’ with special note
Justin Bieber makes huge confession about ‘ending’ close ‘relationships’
Justin Bieber makes huge confession about ‘ending’ close ‘relationships’
A$AP Rocky reveals plans with Rihanna after court win in new statement
A$AP Rocky reveals plans with Rihanna after court win in new statement
Timothée Chalamet shares sweet post after winning SAG Award 2025
Timothée Chalamet shares sweet post after winning SAG Award 2025
Johnny Depp shares release date of ‘Modì’ in Spanish version
Johnny Depp shares release date of ‘Modì’ in Spanish version
'Conclave' cast makes history at 2025 SAG Awards ceremony
'Conclave' cast makes history at 2025 SAG Awards ceremony
Justin Bieber responds to drug allegations in unexpected press release
Justin Bieber responds to drug allegations in unexpected press release