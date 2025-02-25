'Stranger Things' couple steps out for rare public date night in London

Stranger Things' beloved couple Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton are still going strong!
The co-stars-turned-couple, who first made their romance public on the red carpet of the 2017 Fashion Awards have given their fans one more moment to gush over.
As reported by ENews, Charlie and Natalia made rare public appearance together during London Fashion Week on Monday, February 24.
While attending the Burberry Winter 2025, the love-struck pair showed up in style alongside fellow actors Alex Hassell and Souheila Yacoub.
For the evening, Natalia was dressed in an olive-green leather jacket, a khaki skirt, which were paired perfectly well with dark-brown thigh-length leather boots.
Meanwhile, the No Future actor wore a blue-and-white striped button-down shirt with navy blue pants, and upgraded the fit with a blue pea-coat.
This glamours outing was quite unusual for the pair, who last appeared together at Brooklyn Artists Ball hosted in New York by luxury brand Dior in April 2023.
Natalie and Charlie, who play Nancy Wheeler and Jonathan Byers, in Netflix mega-hit series Stranger Things have kept their love life out of the spotlight despite starring together.
In a previous interview, the 30-year-old actress gave a little sneak peek in their relationship dynamic over the years as she noted, "It’s an interesting thing to work with somebody who you go home with."
"It’s always really fun. We’re really comfortable with each other, so we can play and feel more free, and we can talk about it before," the All Fun and Games actress added.
Notably, Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton will be coming back to Netflix with the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, the release date of which is yet to be revealed.