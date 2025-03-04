Millie Bobby Brown blasts tabloids for negative coverage: 'This isn't journalism'

Millie Bobby Brown has slammed the journalists for their irresponsible and demeaning coverage amid the ongoing trolling of the actress.
The Stranger Things star took to her Instagram account to share a video message, calling out press for covering stories about heartbreaking comments targeting Millie's look.
She also clapped back at the trolls for expecting the Enola Holmes actress to look like Eleven from her hit sci-fi series.
Addressing the tabloids in her video message, Millie said, "Let’s talk about the articles, the headlines, the people who are so desperate to tear young women down."
While reading some of the headlines along with the writers names, the 21-year-old added, "'Why are Gen Zers like Millie Bobby Brown ageing so badly?' by Lydia Hawken."
She continued, "‘What has Millie Bobby Brown done to her face?’ by John Ely. ‘Millie Bobby Brown mistaken for someone’s mom as she guides younger sister Ava through LA’ by Cassie Carpenter."
"‘Little Britain’s Matt Lucas takes savage swipe at Millie Bobby Brown’s new “mommy makeover” look’—written by Bethan Edwards, amplifying an insult rather than questioning why a grown man is mocking a young woman’s appearance. This isn’t journalism," Millie added.
The Electric State actress went on to highlight, "This is bullying. The fact that adult writers are spending their time dissecting my face, my body, my choices, it’s disturbing."
Millie Bobby further said that it's especially disappointing when women write articles criticizing young women.
She thinks people often talk about supporting women, but when it counts, they tear them down for attention.
Some people can't accept that a girl is growing up and making her own choices.
This video from Millie Bobby Brown comes a few days after she received backhanded comments, such as she looks like a 40-year-old woman in her 20s.