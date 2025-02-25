‘Deadpool’ creator slams Kevin Feige as ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ flops

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)’s latest latest installment Captain America: Brave New World has shit a roadblock with a staggering 68% drop in its second weekend at the box office.
Following significant decline, the Deadpool creator creator Rob Liefeld took to X (formerly Twitter) to slam the Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.
"Get [Kevin] Feige off the mound. He's spent,” he wrote.
In another post, Liefeld noted, “This is beyond a trend, it’s become the norm,” he wrote. “If this was sports, Feige would be removed. Marvel brand is like Dodgers, Lakers, Yankees, Celtics, coaches that win championships are removed a year later when the results are disappointing.”
Liefeld statement comes after he annpunced his decision to cut ties with Marvel after being snubbed from Disney's afterparty at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere.
“It was meant to embarrass, diminish, defeat me,” he said on podcast Robservations.
The poor performance of Captain America: Brave New World has sparked criticism, with the film's $100 million opening weekend followed by a flop second weekend.
Captain America: Brave New World hit the theatres on February 11, 2025.