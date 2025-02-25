Entertainment

‘Deadpool’ creator slams Kevin Feige as ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ flops

'Captain America: Brave New World' hit the theatres on February 11, 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 25, 2025
‘Deadpool’ Creator slams Kevin Feige as ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ flops
‘Deadpool’ Creator slams Kevin Feige as ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ flops

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)’s latest latest installment Captain America: Brave New World has shit a roadblock with a staggering 68% drop in its second weekend at the box office.

Following significant decline, the Deadpool creator creator Rob Liefeld took to X (formerly Twitter) to slam the Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

"Get [Kevin] Feige off the mound. He's spent,” he wrote.

In another post, Liefeld noted, “This is beyond a trend, it’s become the norm,” he wrote. “If this was sports, Feige would be removed. Marvel brand is like Dodgers, Lakers, Yankees, Celtics, coaches that win championships are removed a year later when the results are disappointing.”

Liefeld statement comes after he annpunced his decision to cut ties with Marvel after being snubbed from Disney's afterparty at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere.

“It was meant to embarrass, diminish, defeat me,” he said on podcast Robservations.

The poor performance of Captain America: Brave New World has sparked criticism, with the film's $100 million opening weekend followed by a flop second weekend. 

Captain America: Brave New World hit the theatres on February 11, 2025.

King Charles to face trouble after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal exit

King Charles to face trouble after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal exit
Novak Djokovic vs Federer: ATP rising star Joao reveals his GOAT choice

Novak Djokovic vs Federer: ATP rising star Joao reveals his GOAT choice
Travis Kelce eyes Hollywood future after successful debut as film producer

Travis Kelce eyes Hollywood future after successful debut as film producer
BLACKPINK Lisa to make history at Oscars after album release

BLACKPINK Lisa to make history at Oscars after album release
Travis Kelce eyes Hollywood future after successful debut as film producer
Travis Kelce eyes Hollywood future after successful debut as film producer
BLACKPINK Lisa to make history at Oscars after album release
BLACKPINK Lisa to make history at Oscars after album release
Victoria Beckham’s husband David details shocking injury that led to retirement
Victoria Beckham’s husband David details shocking injury that led to retirement
Elle Fanning honours Timothée Chalamet after surprise 2025 SAG win
Elle Fanning honours Timothée Chalamet after surprise 2025 SAG win
Nikki Glaser break silence on ignoring Taylor Swift at 2025 Grammys
Nikki Glaser break silence on ignoring Taylor Swift at 2025 Grammys
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz twin for date night at Burberry Fashion Show
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz twin for date night at Burberry Fashion Show
Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger bring romance to 'The Electric State' red carpet
Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger bring romance to 'The Electric State' red carpet
Jennifer Lopez teamed up with late glam artist before his sudden demise
Jennifer Lopez teamed up with late glam artist before his sudden demise
Kanye West, Bianca Censori give one more shot to their rocky marriage
Kanye West, Bianca Censori give one more shot to their rocky marriage
Millie Bobby Brown stuns with Jake Bongiovi at 'The Electric State' red carpet
Millie Bobby Brown stuns with Jake Bongiovi at 'The Electric State' red carpet
Steve Martin commemorates 2025 SAG victory after skipping ceremony
Steve Martin commemorates 2025 SAG victory after skipping ceremony
Kylie Jenner makes heartfelt gesture for late family glam member
Kylie Jenner makes heartfelt gesture for late family glam member