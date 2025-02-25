Sports

Novak Djokovic vs Federer: ATP rising star Joao reveals his GOAT choice

Joao Fonseca is ranked No.70 in the ATP rankings, making him the youngest player in the top 100

  • February 25, 2025
Brazilian tennis star Joao Fonseca has revealed the name of his biggest sporting inspiration!

He shared his opinion on the debate between Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, revealing who he believes is the greatest tennis player of all time.

At just 18 years old, Fonseca is ranked No.70 in the ATP rankings, making him the youngest player in the top 100.

He is widely recognized as one of the greatest rising stars in tennis.

Fonseca said in an interview with the Brazilian media outlet Globo that Federer is his idol and that he believes as the greatest tennis player of all time. (GOAT).

“Federer. There’s no way to change that,” he said.

The player went on to share, “People can say that Djokovic is the greatest of all time, but for me there’s no way. Djokovic may be the best of all time, but Federer is the greatest. Unmatched.”

When asked about his greatest strength, he said, “Technically, it’s definitely my forehand. But I think that apart from that, it’s definitely my maturity, in realising important parts of the game, that important moment when I have to play in a certain way, a point where I have to be more courageous.”

Fonseca won his first-ever ATP tournament at the Argentina Open in Buenos Aires this month.

During the competition, he impressively defeated four Argentine players out of the five matches he played.

