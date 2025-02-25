Royal

King Frederik, Queen Mary express support for Ukraine amid Russian invasion

The Danish King and Queen attended a special church service to mark 3rd anniversary of invasion of Ukraine

  • February 25, 2025

King Frederik and Queen Mary stand firm with Ukraine against Russian invasion!

On Monday, February 24, the Danish Monarch and the Queen consort made a joint-appearance as they visited Holmen’s Church to attend a special service hosted to mark 3rd anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Their move reaffirmed Denmark’s solidarity with Ukraine amid its ongoing conflict with Russia.

The Royal Family shared a couple of snaps from the service featuring their Majesties the King and the Queen, their interaction with some church and political officials, the musicians, and the majestic church.

“Holmen's Church today hosted a church service on the occasion of the anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine, which Their Majesties the King and Queen attended together,” captioned the Danish Royal Family.

The service was also attended by the Speaker of the Danish Parliament, Søren Gade, the Ambassador to Ukraine, Andrii Yanevskyi, and representatives of the government.

“Today it is exactly three years since Russia invaded Ukraine, and on that occasion the Presidium of the Danish Parliament had taken the initiative for a church service to mark Denmark's support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people,” they added.

Moreover, the special service was led by the Bishop of Helsingør and Chairman of the Danish Council of Churches, Peter Birch.

