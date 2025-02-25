Prince William releases first statement after former aide's bombshell interview

Prince William has released his first statement after Jason Knauf’s bombshell interview, where he commented on The Prince of Wales' rift with brother Prince Harry.
Knauf, who served as press secretary to both brothers, appeared in the documentary, Where There's A Will on 60 Minutes Australia, which aired on February 23.
In the documentary, Knauf spoke out for the first time on the ongoing rift between the brother.
"It's very difficult to have this stuff play out in the public eye, but [William]'s chosen to keep his thoughts on it private, and I think all of us who know him really have to respect that we should do the same," he said.
Knauf further shared, "But I will say, of course, it's been hard and sad, especially for all of us who know both of them.
Now, The Prince of Wales has took to his Instagram stories to issue first statement after the explosive interview.
He reshared a video, initially posted by Earthshot Prize, an environmental initiative which Prince William launched in 2020.
“Catch up with Earthshot Prize’s brilliant Africa Innovates series,” he noted along the video.
While the post itself didn't directly mention Knauf’s interview or Prince Harry rift, its seem like Prince William is ignoring the noise surrounding it.