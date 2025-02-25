Royal

Prince William releases first statement after former aide's bombshell interview

Prince William's former aide Jason Knauf made many rare revelations during '60 Minutes Australia' interview

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 25, 2025
Prince William speaks out after former aides explosive comments on Harry’s rift
Prince William speaks out after former aide's explosive comments on Harry’s rift

Prince William has released his first statement after Jason Knauf’s bombshell interview, where he commented on The Prince of Wales' rift with brother Prince Harry.

Knauf, who served as press secretary to both brothers, appeared in the documentary, Where There's A Will on 60 Minutes Australia, which aired on February 23.

In the documentary, Knauf spoke out for the first time on the ongoing rift between the brother.

"It's very difficult to have this stuff play out in the public eye, but [William]'s chosen to keep his thoughts on it private, and I think all of us who know him really have to respect that we should do the same," he said.

Knauf further shared, "But I will say, of course, it's been hard and sad, especially for all of us who know both of them.

Now, The Prince of Wales has took to his Instagram stories to issue first statement after the explosive interview.

He reshared a video, initially posted by Earthshot Prize, an environmental initiative which Prince William launched in 2020.

“Catch up with Earthshot Prize’s brilliant Africa Innovates series,” he noted along the video.

Prince William releases first statement after former aides bombshell interview

While the post itself didn't directly mention Knauf’s interview or Prince Harry rift, its seem like Prince William is ignoring the noise surrounding it.

King Charles to face trouble after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal exit

King Charles to face trouble after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal exit
Novak Djokovic vs Federer: ATP rising star Joao reveals his GOAT choice

Novak Djokovic vs Federer: ATP rising star Joao reveals his GOAT choice
Travis Kelce eyes Hollywood future after successful debut as film producer

Travis Kelce eyes Hollywood future after successful debut as film producer
BLACKPINK Lisa to make history at Oscars after album release

BLACKPINK Lisa to make history at Oscars after album release
King Charles to face trouble after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal exit
King Charles to face trouble after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal exit
Lady Gabriella marks first death anniversary of husband Thomas Kingston
Lady Gabriella marks first death anniversary of husband Thomas Kingston
Prince William makes ‘indirect attack’ at brother Prince Harry amid rift
Prince William makes ‘indirect attack’ at brother Prince Harry amid rift
Meghan Markle using ‘commercially valuable’ Archie, Lilibet for her benefit
Meghan Markle using ‘commercially valuable’ Archie, Lilibet for her benefit
Queen Mary reunites with King Frederik in Copenhagen after solo Australia trip
Queen Mary reunites with King Frederik in Copenhagen after solo Australia trip
Earl Charles Spencer gushes over new partner amid divorce proceedings
Earl Charles Spencer gushes over new partner amid divorce proceedings
King Charles's royal residence set to host Mariah Carey for huge show
King Charles's royal residence set to host Mariah Carey for huge show
Royal Family releases delightful video after King Charles' outing
Royal Family releases delightful video after King Charles' outing
King Willem-Alexander endorses impactful youth initiative in new visit
King Willem-Alexander endorses impactful youth initiative in new visit
King Charles celebrates big milestone anniversary in public appearance
King Charles celebrates big milestone anniversary in public appearance
Sarah Ferguson to speak out about her mental health struggles in interview
Sarah Ferguson to speak out about her mental health struggles in interview
King Felipe holds official reception for new ambassadors at Royal Palace
King Felipe holds official reception for new ambassadors at Royal Palace