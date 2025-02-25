Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo's GOAT claim rejected as Benzema backs another legend

February 25, 2025

Karim Benzema has been playing for Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad since 2023

  • February 25, 2025
Cristiano Ronaldo is considered one of the greatest players of all time, but there is one player who does not agree with this.

Karim Benzema has rejected Cristiano’s claim of being the greatest footballer, instead picking Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario.

Although Benzema played alongside Cristiano at Real Madrid for nine years, he still considers the Brazilian Ronaldo as the greatest, as per ExpressUK.

In response to Cristiano’s recent claim of being the GOAT, Benzema said, "Everyone can say what they want. If he thinks he's the best in history, fine, then it's him.

He added, “For me, for example, it's Ronaldo, the one from Brazil. But Cristiano is who he is. I don't like making comparisons between players; I believe each has their own story, and he has his, he's very good."

The player went on to share, "I honestly haven't seen anyone better than me. You have to look at the numbers full stop.”

The 37-year-old added, “I believe I am the most complete player who has ever existed. It's me. I do everything in football. I play well in terms of heading the ball, I'm good at free-kicks, I'm good with my left foot, I'm quick, I'm strong, I jump. I am the best player ever, I believe that."

Benzema has been playing for Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad since 2023.

