Meghan Markle’s sad reply to acting in ‘Suits’ again as show creator gives nod

Meghan Markle had a shocking reply to starring in hit show, Suits, again after her stellar career.
Last week, Suits creator Aaron Korsh gave an “open invitation” to the Duchess of Sussex, to star again in the legal series.
Meghan played the role of paralegal-turned-attorney Rachel Zane, who was the love interest of central character Mike Ross (played by Patrick J. Adams), in the popular series.
Recently, her previous remarks about joining the show again resurfaced on the internet after Aaron’s statement.
Prince Harry’s wife told Vanity Fair in 2022, “I left Suits right after the 100th episode, in 2018. I didn't think I'd ever be in the entertainment industry again. But the entire culture has changed; streamers have changed things.”
She added, "The ability to create zeitgeist moments like we had in the '90s — where everyone would tune in at the same time for a show or gather for one moment? — that doesn't happen anymore."
Notably, Meghan left the entertainment industry after marrying Prince Harry in 2018.
The royal couple announced their decision to step back from senior royal roles on January 8, 2020.