Prince William makes ‘indirect attack’ at brother Prince Harry amid rift

Prince William has been accused of “indirectly attacking” his brother Prince Harry, as their highly publicized rift continues.
The Prince of Wales' apparent swipe comes as his former royal aide Jason Knauf made rare comments in a new documentary, which some have interpreted as an "indirect attack" on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
In the documentary, Knauf, who served as press secretary to both brothers, described working with William and Catherine as "the honour of a lifetime.”
A royal commentator Charlotte Griffiths has suggested that Knauf's comments can be characterized as an "indirect attack" on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
"I suppose you could characterise it as that, for sure. And its the first time he's spoken since all of this happened because he kind of went to ground after that and just didn't really speak again," she told GB News.
Meanwhile, the host, Ben Leo quipped, "So, for this to have come out now, it makes me think William must have given him permission."
Charlotte went on to suggest that Knauf's comments are may be part of a strategic move by the Prince of Wales to bolster his public image, specially in Australia, where the monarchy's popularity has wavered.
"I don't know whether Williams building up to something because its mostly about William's reputation. Of course, they had to touch on Harry. I think maybe somethings building because its really important to them to keep in with Australia. We want Australia to want to have a monarchy," she added.
Jason Knauf appeared in the documentary, Where There's A Will on 60 Minutes Australia, which aired on February 23.