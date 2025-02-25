Meghan Markle using ‘commercially valuable’ Archie, Lilibet for her benefit

Prince Harry and Meghan, who kept their kids far from camera in the past, have recently shared rare pictures and videos of her two children, Archie and Lilibet.
Since launching her Instagram account on New Year's Day, the Duchess of Sussex has dropped many clips and photos of her children, including an adorable photo of her and Lilibet on the website for her new lifetsyle brand, As Ever.
Meghan's this move has sparked speculation among royal experts, with some suggesting that the Duchess may be using kids to promote her new brand and projects.
Speaking to the Mirror, royal correspondent Jennie Bond explained what she thought was behind the change in tack.
"They are clearly fiercely protective of their children. And I think much of that stems from Harry's experience of having cameras trained on him when he was a little boy – and ever since," Bond began.
She went on to say, "Of course, seeing only glimpses of them makes them even more interesting to the public. And it brings extra attention to whichever video they appear in, which is commercially valuable."
Bond further added that Harry and Meghan's decision to share more photos of their children may be a strategic move to avoid unwanted attention from the paparazzi.
"Sooner or later, they are bound to release pictures of the children. Otherwise, there's a real danger that paparazzi will follow them until they get what they want – in the hope that a newspaper or magazine somewhere in the world will buy the pictures," she added.
Regardless of the reason, the rare glimpses of Archie and Lilibet have sent internet into a meltdown.