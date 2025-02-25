King Frederik hosts special reception for new Danish Armed Forces officers

Royal

The Danish King, Frederik X, fulfils key tradition as he congratulates the newly appointed officers of the Danish Armed Forces

  February 25, 2025
King Frederik is welcoming Danish Armed Forces’ freshly appointed cadets!

On Tuesday, February 25, the Danish Royal Family turned to its official Instagram handle and shared an update on the Monarch’s latest engagement with a couple of snaps.

For his latest appearance, Frederik hosted a special reception at Christian VIII’s Palace for the newly appointed officers of the line of the Danish Military.

The reception holds great significance in Denmark and is a fixed tradition to congratulate and recognize the efforts and future responsibilities of the armed forces.

“Earlier today, His Majesty the King received 79 cadets from the Danish Army Officers' Academy in connection with their appointment as first lieutenants. The reception took place in the Gala Hall of Christian VIII's Palace at Amalienborg,” reads the translated caption.

The Palace further mentioned, “The reception is a fixed tradition, where the King personally congratulates newly appointed officers of the line in the Danish Armed Forces and recognizes their efforts and future responsibilities in the service.”

It is worth mentioning that this appearance of King Frederik comes just a day after he and Queen Mary attended a special service at the Church of Holmen where they expressed solidarity with Ukraine amid its ongoing conflict with Russia.

