Kylie Jenner pays heartfelt tribute to late hairstylist with somber note

Kylie Jenner has expressed her sorrow on the shock death of her beloved hairstylist Jesus Guerrero.
The Kylie Cosmetic founder took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to pay heartfelt tribute to the longtime hairstylist, who passed away at the age of 34 on Saturday.
"Jesus was more than my friend - he was a light in my life, a source of laughter, comfort, love, and unwavering support. I don’t know how I would have made it through the last almost decade without him by my side. He had a way of making even the heaviest days feel lighter," she wrote.
Alongside the lengthy caption, Kylie also shared a carousel of photos featuring her happy moments with Jesus, who had worked with numerous celebrities, including Jennifer Lopez, Katy Perry, and Demi Moore.
"I wish I could hug you again. I laid in your bed the way you used to lay in mine, talking for hours. I would give anything for one more deep talk. I’m going to miss you so much. more than any words can say. 222 my angel," she added.
Moreover, Kylie Jenner will reportedly cover the costs of Jesus Guerrero's funeral.