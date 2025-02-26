Entertainment

Kylie Jenner pays heartfelt tribute to late hairstylist with somber note

Kylie Jenner mourns loss of beloved hairstylist Jesus Guerrero, who died aged just 34 last Saturday

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 26, 2025
Kylie Jenner pays heartfelt tribute to late hairstylist with somber note
Kylie Jenner pays heartfelt tribute to late hairstylist with somber note

Kylie Jenner has expressed her sorrow on the shock death of her beloved hairstylist Jesus Guerrero.

The Kylie Cosmetic founder took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to pay heartfelt tribute to the longtime hairstylist, who passed away at the age of 34 on Saturday.

"Jesus was more than my friend - he was a light in my life, a source of laughter, comfort, love, and unwavering support. I don’t know how I would have made it through the last almost decade without him by my side. He had a way of making even the heaviest days feel lighter," she wrote.

Alongside the lengthy caption, Kylie also shared a carousel of photos featuring her happy moments with Jesus, who had worked with numerous celebrities, including Jennifer Lopez, Katy Perry, and Demi Moore.

"I wish I could hug you again. I laid in your bed the way you used to lay in mine, talking for hours. I would give anything for one more deep talk. I’m going to miss you so much. more than any words can say. 222 my angel," she added.

Moreover, Kylie Jenner will reportedly cover the costs of Jesus Guerrero's funeral.

Duchess Sophie earns praises for thoughtful step after successful Nepal trip

Duchess Sophie earns praises for thoughtful step after successful Nepal trip
Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani's ‘Don 3’ gets big update from Farhan Akhtar

Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani's ‘Don 3’ gets big update from Farhan Akhtar
Apple stands against DEI program crackdown amid major US investment

Apple stands against DEI program crackdown amid major US investment
Celine Dion honors Roberta Flack with touching tribute following her death

Celine Dion honors Roberta Flack with touching tribute following her death
Celine Dion honors Roberta Flack with touching tribute following her death
Celine Dion honors Roberta Flack with touching tribute following her death
Jennifer Lopez pens heart-wrenching note after Ben Affleck split: 'Still in shock'
Jennifer Lopez pens heart-wrenching note after Ben Affleck split: 'Still in shock'
Liam Payne’s blood alcohol level at death raises big concerns in latest report
Liam Payne’s blood alcohol level at death raises big concerns in latest report
‘Sad Eyes’ singer Robert John breathes his last at 79
‘Sad Eyes’ singer Robert John breathes his last at 79
Ariana Grande shares aesthetic selfie with boyfriend from 2025 SAG Awards
Ariana Grande shares aesthetic selfie with boyfriend from 2025 SAG Awards
Here's why Drake pulls out of Australia & New Zealand tour at last minute
Here's why Drake pulls out of Australia & New Zealand tour at last minute
A$AP Rocky's lawyer responds to Rihanna being used as 'ploy' for court win
A$AP Rocky's lawyer responds to Rihanna being used as 'ploy' for court win
Kate Hudson labels herself ‘biggest flirt’, reveals fiancé Danny’s reaction
Kate Hudson labels herself ‘biggest flirt’, reveals fiancé Danny’s reaction
Kanye West’s Yeezy staff makes shocking claims about ‘demon’ Bianca Censori
Kanye West’s Yeezy staff makes shocking claims about ‘demon’ Bianca Censori
'You' season 5 new teaser shows Joe Goldberg's surprising return
'You' season 5 new teaser shows Joe Goldberg's surprising return
‘Holland’ trailer: Nicole Kidman shares eerie peeks into picture-perfect life
‘Holland’ trailer: Nicole Kidman shares eerie peeks into picture-perfect life
Zoë Kravitz gushes over ex-fiancé Channing Tatum: ‘I care for him’
Zoë Kravitz gushes over ex-fiancé Channing Tatum: ‘I care for him’