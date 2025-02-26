Royal

Duchess Sophie earns praises for thoughtful step after successful Nepal trip

The Duchess of Edinburgh received appreciation for her meaningful role

  by Web Desk
  February 26, 2025
Duchess Sophie has been praised for playing a pivotal role in launching a designer’s career.

As per GB News, Jane Taylor, who has designed "hundreds" of designs for Sophie, shared her experience working with the Duchess at London Fashion Week.

Jane said, "The loyalty, support and kindness the Duchess of Edinburgh has shown me over the past 16 years have been truly integral to my career and business.

She went on to say, "Her unwavering belief in my designs has led me to create dozens, perhaps even hundreds of pieces for her, often with complete creative freedom."

The designer continued, "Having such an incredible ambassador means so much to designers and the industry in this country, and it has been an absolute honour to work with her and her wonderful team."

To note, the Duchess of Edinburgh has started officially wearing Jane Taylor designs since 2009.

Meanwhile, Princess Kate also supported Taylor's designs by wearing them for the christenings of all three of her children.

Notably to mark the 10th anniversary of the Royal Ascot Millinery Collective, Taylor teamed up with other designers at London Fashion Week.

