Liam Payne’s blood alcohol level at death raises big concerns in latest report

A new report has revealed the shocking alcohol level in Liam Payne’s system at the time of his death.
On February 21, the National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office No. 14 released the statement sharing that the One Direction singer had "alcohol concentrations of up to 2.7 grams per liter in blood at the time of death."
As per the press release, Payne also had "cocaine metabolites, methylecgonine, benzoylecgomine, cocaethylene and the medication sertraline" in his system.
It is revealed in the release that Braian Paiz's prosecution for supplying drugs in exchange for money was confirmed.
However they previously denied the claims stating that he did it for free.
The press release revealed that "Payne went down to reception to ask for money.
On the other hand police report made at Paiz's address confirmed that "all the inhabitants/families of the place have as their main livelihood the sale of narcotic material."
Lastly, the press release also revealed the messages between Payne and Paiz, the defendant — who also said the drugs would be "a gift" — sent Payne a text message reading: "The guy with the cigar just answered me, come later if you want."
Payne responded, “I have 100 US dollars."
To note, Payne passed away on October 16, 2024 in Buenos Aires, Argentina after falling off a balcony at CasaSur Palermo Hotel.