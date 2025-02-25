Entertainment

A$AP Rocky's lawyer responds to Rihanna being used as 'ploy' for court win

Rihanna and her kids were seemingly used to win empathy during A$AP Rocky's legal battle

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 25, 2025


A$AP Rocky‘s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, has cleared the air on ongoing speculations if Rihanna was used as “ploy” for the court win.

The American rapper’s legal representative discussed the rumours during his appearance on The Breakfast Club.

He said, “One day Rihanna brought the babies to court, and people were thinking it was a ploy, like some sort of maneuver to get the jury to feel sympathy. The jury’s not feeling sympathy; they know he has a wife and kids.”

A$AP was found not guilty for two felony counts of assault with a firearm over a 2021 incident with former friend.

Joe added, “It was more because it was the last day of the trial … she brought them to court because that could’ve been the last time he’d seen his kids for a decade or more. That’s why she brought them. The prosecutor made a big deal of it in his summation, which I think was a fatal mistake.”

Rihanna brought her two kids, 2-year-old RZA and 1-year-old Riot Rose, to watch the last trial.

The lawyer also confessed that A$AP did not want his girlfriend to attend the trial with him.

