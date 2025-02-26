Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez pens heart-wrenching note after Ben Affleck split: 'Still in shock'

The Los Angeles County Superior Court declared Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck as legally single on February 21

  • by Web Desk
  • February 26, 2025
Jennifer Lopez has penned heartbreaking note on death of her hairstylist Jesus Guerrero, days after she legally declared single from Ben Affleck.

The Atlas actress took to her Instagram account to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late hairstylist, who died aged just 34 last Saturday.

"I’ve been having trouble putting the words together the last few days. The truth is I’m still in shock that such a beautiful young life has come to an end. It seems senseless and unfair," she wrote along a photo of Jesus.

Lopez further added, "I know your family is brokenhearted as am I and everyone else who knew you. Your spirit moved on to the next phase beyond this life but I know wherever you are there is beauty and light. And the beauty and light you left here will live on forever. Rest in peace, sweet angel."


Jesus, who was also a longtime hairstylist of Kylie Jenner, on the work trip to Dubai for Lopez before his tragic death.

Jennifer Lopez heartfelt tribute comes after the Los Angeles County Superior Court declared her and Affleck’s marriage as dissolved and declared them legally single on February 21.

