Entertainment

Celine Dion honors Roberta Flack with touching tribute following her death

Roberta Flack's final Instagram post before death was a sweet tribute to Celine Dion

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 26, 2025
Celine Dion honors Roberta Flack with touching tribute following her death
Celine Dion honors Roberta Flack with touching tribute following her death

Celine Dion has paid an emotional tribute to music legend Roberta Flack following her death on Monday at the age of 88.

On Tuesday, Dion took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to mourn the loss of Flack, who passed away “surrounded by her family” after suffering a heart attack, as per her publicist.

“With a heavy heart we have to say goodbye to Roberta Flack. She was a legend, with a voice that could soothe and stir all at once...Her music wasn’t just heard—it was FELT,” the All By Myself singer wrote alongside a video of her 1999's performance of Flack’s song The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face.

Dion continued, With timeless songs like Killing Me Softly With His Song and The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face she gifted us music that has shaped generations.


“Singing The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face was such an incredible honor, stepping into the world Roberta created with such grace and beauty. Thank you for sharing your remarkable gift with us. - Celine xx,” she added.

Moreover, Roberta Flack's final Instagram post before she died was a sweet tribute to Celine Dion.

Duchess Sophie earns praises for thoughtful step after successful Nepal trip

Duchess Sophie earns praises for thoughtful step after successful Nepal trip
Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani's ‘Don 3’ gets big update from Farhan Akhtar

Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani's ‘Don 3’ gets big update from Farhan Akhtar
Apple stands against DEI program crackdown amid major US investment

Apple stands against DEI program crackdown amid major US investment
Celine Dion honors Roberta Flack with touching tribute following her death

Celine Dion honors Roberta Flack with touching tribute following her death
Jennifer Lopez pens heart-wrenching note after Ben Affleck split: 'Still in shock'
Jennifer Lopez pens heart-wrenching note after Ben Affleck split: 'Still in shock'
Liam Payne’s blood alcohol level at death raises big concerns in latest report
Liam Payne’s blood alcohol level at death raises big concerns in latest report
‘Sad Eyes’ singer Robert John breathes his last at 79
‘Sad Eyes’ singer Robert John breathes his last at 79
Ariana Grande shares aesthetic selfie with boyfriend from 2025 SAG Awards
Ariana Grande shares aesthetic selfie with boyfriend from 2025 SAG Awards
Here's why Drake pulls out of Australia & New Zealand tour at last minute
Here's why Drake pulls out of Australia & New Zealand tour at last minute
Kylie Jenner pays heartfelt tribute to late hairstylist with somber note
Kylie Jenner pays heartfelt tribute to late hairstylist with somber note
A$AP Rocky's lawyer responds to Rihanna being used as 'ploy' for court win
A$AP Rocky's lawyer responds to Rihanna being used as 'ploy' for court win
Kate Hudson labels herself ‘biggest flirt’, reveals fiancé Danny’s reaction
Kate Hudson labels herself ‘biggest flirt’, reveals fiancé Danny’s reaction
Kanye West’s Yeezy staff makes shocking claims about ‘demon’ Bianca Censori
Kanye West’s Yeezy staff makes shocking claims about ‘demon’ Bianca Censori
'You' season 5 new teaser shows Joe Goldberg's surprising return
'You' season 5 new teaser shows Joe Goldberg's surprising return
‘Holland’ trailer: Nicole Kidman shares eerie peeks into picture-perfect life
‘Holland’ trailer: Nicole Kidman shares eerie peeks into picture-perfect life
Zoë Kravitz gushes over ex-fiancé Channing Tatum: ‘I care for him’
Zoë Kravitz gushes over ex-fiancé Channing Tatum: ‘I care for him’